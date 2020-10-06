 Skip to content
(NBC News)   A new study shows that when it comes to human faces, for a dog it's not love at first sight. But for those feeling sad about the findings, Houpt offered words of reassurance: "Your dog loves all of you, not just your pretty face." Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
    Woofday, Brain, human faces, sight of your face, Magnetic resonance imaging, glimpse of another dog, MRI scans of humans, Human brain, brains spark  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


morning
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning


Morning!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]


sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sammy all prettified and nails trimmed. Groomer gave her a dragonfly bandanna
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x1064]


So true :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
My corgi comes to sniff my butt after I fart.

I guess she is looking for fart particles---or "Farticles," if you will.

/no I won't
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Somacandra: My corgi comes to sniff my butt after I fart.

I guess she is looking for fart particles---or "Farticles," if you will.

/no I won't


snicker!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960 LuLu w/slipper]


Oh. My. GOD. LuLu is so cute!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960 LuLu w/slipper]

Oh. My. GOD. LuLu is so cute!


♥♥
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
So....eating a sandwich....you know, we're both quite hungry...

/Scruffles and Blue; partners in manipulation
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I finally found all the materials I need to put up a fence for the pups. I had to do some horse tradin' to get some of it, but we're good to go and I have to just build it. Luckily I have two young bucks to do most of the work while I supervise and teach them life skills, which is totally not about me feeling lazy.

The dogs are super excited as one can see.

Or not.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
A quick Zeke of the Week:
And since we're dogsitting our stepdog this week, here's Gizmo!
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x440]


Sorry I don't know what I posted I'm this post must have been a typo sorry
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: A quick Zeke of the Week:
[Fark user image 425x566]

And since we're dogsitting our stepdog this week, here's Gizmo!
[Fark user image 425x447]


howdy Zeke!
Good to meet you gizmo!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]


Yep - that's a teething baby. Remind your DIL to hide her favorite shoes and bags...and everything else!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Was going to say Hello in my above post and that I shamelessly stole it from a farcebork page about caring for animals, but Fark dropped the cursing, I mean cursor, and I couldn't put it back from my smartassPhone.

Oh well, got my words in, they're just edgewise is all.
;-{)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 500x611]


That would be me, for sure. Hey, it would make for an entertaining obituary!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x318]
So....eating a sandwich....you know, we're both quite hungry...

/Scruffles and Blue; partners in manipulation


oh yeah!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Aaaand crap. Just learned Eddie Van Halen died. NOT an entertaining obituary. fark Cancer!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Aaaand crap. Just learned Eddie Van Halen died. NOT an entertaining obituary. fark Cancer!


Holy crap
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Yep - that's a teething baby. Remind your DIL to hide her favorite shoes and bags...and everything else!


DIL has signed Miss Lady Lu Lu up for puppy obedience classes.

Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Yep - that's a teething baby. Remind your DIL to hide her favorite shoes and bags...and everything else!

DIL has signed Miss Lady Lu Lu up for puppy obedience classes.

[Fark user image 720x960]


Oh...oh dear. Might be time to fry up a couple of pieces of bacon, let the grease cool, then dab just a little on some teething toys. The scent can pervade several materials, making them more appealing to the pupper to chew on than other things. I hope they have something covering any electrical cords, as well. This is always an...interesting time with a puppy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Yep - that's a teething baby. Remind your DIL to hide her favorite shoes and bags...and everything else!

DIL has signed Miss Lady Lu Lu up for puppy obedience classes.

[Fark user image 720x960]

Oh...oh dear. Might be time to fry up a couple of pieces of bacon, let the grease cool, then dab just a little on some teething toys. The scent can pervade several materials, making them more appealing to the pupper to chew on than other things. I hope they have something covering any electrical cords, as well. This is always an...interesting time with a puppy!


My son has assured me that Lu Lu cannot access any cords. She has lots of chew toys too, but I'll suggest the bacon grease to him. She's even tried teething on my DIL's thumb a couple of times.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x960]

Yep - that's a teething baby. Remind your DIL to hide her favorite shoes and bags...and everything else!

DIL has signed Miss Lady Lu Lu up for puppy obedience classes.

[Fark user image 720x960]

Oh...oh dear. Might be time to fry up a couple of pieces of bacon, let the grease cool, then dab just a little on some teething toys. The scent can pervade several materials, making them more appealing to the pupper to chew on than other things. I hope they have something covering any electrical cords, as well. This is always an...interesting time with a puppy!

My son has assured me that Lu Lu cannot access any cords. She has lots of chew toys too, but I'll suggest the bacon grease to him. She's even tried teething on my DIL's thumb a couple of times.


Ouch! I remember how that felt. The key thing with the bacon grease is to use as little as possible so the baby doesn't get an upset tummy. We found the scent permeated all but the hardest plastic, fabrics of all kinds, and was really good on those rope chews. Just gotta supervise them with the latter so they don't accidentally ingest any loose string.

Oh, and the Kong line of toys - they make the super-hard rubber stuff? Vet told us not to use those, especially for a  puppy because they can cause damage to the teeth; same with the Nylabone extra-hard bones, so pass it on if they don't already know this. We found out the hard way; Maxie managed to bite an entire corner off of a Nylabone and Daddy had to pull it out of his throat! (And I grew 10 new grey hairs that day...) I didn't know the Kong rubber toys could wear down their teeth though - apparently, those are best for large adult doggos like Rotties and such.

Sorry - I know I'm overprotective.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
After the nasty cat fight last week between Forry and Cinco the repercussions showed up.  Cinco had an infected cyst that was drained today at my vets office,   He has licked it,...I have no idea how. And yeah that looked icky but he is fine. Vet said she pulled out a bunch of brown liquid.  He got another antibiotic shot.   He will continue the antibiotic Orbax till it is done.  8 days left.

Dyson is not concerned at all
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: After the nasty cat fight last week between Forry and Cinco the repercussions showed up.  Cinco had an infected cyst that was drained today at my vets office,   He has licked it,...I have no idea how. And yeah that looked icky but he is fine. Vet said she pulled out a bunch of brown liquid.  He got another antibiotic shot.   He will continue the antibiotic Orbax till it is done.  8 days left.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson is not concerned at all


Poor baby! Sounds like it might be time for the Cone of Shame, hon. How's he tolerating the antibiotics?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: CrankyAndi: After the nasty cat fight last week between Forry and Cinco the repercussions showed up.  Cinco had an infected cyst that was drained today at my vets office,   He has licked it,...I have no idea how. And yeah that looked icky but he is fine. Vet said she pulled out a bunch of brown liquid.  He got another antibiotic shot.   He will continue the antibiotic Orbax till it is done.  8 days left.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson is not concerned at all

Poor baby! Sounds like it might be time for the Cone of Shame, hon. How's he tolerating the antibiotics?


Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: CrankyAndi: After the nasty cat fight last week between Forry and Cinco the repercussions showed up.  Cinco had an infected cyst that was drained today at my vets office,   He has licked it,...I have no idea how. And yeah that looked icky but he is fine. Vet said she pulled out a bunch of brown liquid.  He got another antibiotic shot.   He will continue the antibiotic Orbax till it is done.  8 days left.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson is not concerned at all

Poor baby! Sounds like it might be time for the Cone of Shame, hon. How's he tolerating the antibiotics?

[Fark user image 605x602]


Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: CrankyAndi: After the nasty cat fight last week between Forry and Cinco the repercussions showed up.  Cinco had an infected cyst that was drained today at my vets office,   He has licked it,...I have no idea how. And yeah that looked icky but he is fine. Vet said she pulled out a bunch of brown liquid.  He got another antibiotic shot.   He will continue the antibiotic Orbax till it is done.  8 days left.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson is not concerned at all

Poor baby! Sounds like it might be time for the Cone of Shame, hon. How's he tolerating the antibiotics?


cinco is fine, no cone of shame for him.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: CrankyAndi: After the nasty cat fight last week between Forry and Cinco the repercussions showed up.  Cinco had an infected cyst that was drained today at my vets office,   He has licked it,...I have no idea how. And yeah that looked icky but he is fine. Vet said she pulled out a bunch of brown liquid.  He got another antibiotic shot.   He will continue the antibiotic Orbax till it is done.  8 days left.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Dyson is not concerned at all

Poor baby! Sounds like it might be time for the Cone of Shame, hon. How's he tolerating the antibiotics?

[Fark user image 605x602]

[Fark user image 850x637]


This is what I had for sweet Hoover when he had a toe removed.   It was great.   He was able to sleep and he could walk/waddle.  He was such a good dog.  The cone of shame didn't work for him.   Would I try this on a cat...cinco?   Nope.
 
