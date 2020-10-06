 Skip to content
(Some Football Coach)   Caption what this coach is saying to his players
    Caption, Contests  
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
spec.lib.miamioh.eduView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Coach: Now when the music stops, you Matt are taking the closest chair, and you John will fake left, then right to take that chair.

Players: Musical chairs? I thought we signed up to play football!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"And that's how you massage a prostate.  Who wants to bend over first?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wouldn't laugh if I were you. I did that to your wife last month.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I'm sorry fellas, this isn't actually a football diagram...I just have epilepsy."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Press Secretary Ewbank attempts to diagram a "sentence" from one of Trump's tweets.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach: "So this is Hokey Pokey Play, boys. And, that's what it's all about."
Players: "Hokey Pokey!"
 
Keizer_Ghidorah [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"This mall map is useless."
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
= 42
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: " The team's been kinda disorganized lately, so I brought in a new quarter back.
Johnny will Unite us. "


" He even remembers to enable voting."
 
Snubnose
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is the girls locker room.  Berry you cause a distraction here! Womble you run naked by the sentry! Dupre you run in and grab the undies! Mutscheller you lock the door after Dupre comes out with the undies!  Got that Mut AFTER Dupre comes out!  Lets not screw this up like last time!  I'm looking at YOU Mutschller!
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Raymond, for the last time, it's chalk dust, not 'booger sugar,' so stop leaning on the damn tray."
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christ, Dupre!  Didjya shart yerself?
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
and that gentlemen is how to stop flipper chatter on any modern pinball machine.
 
