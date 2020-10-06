 Skip to content
(Say What?)   Caption what this woman is thinking   (vignette.wikia.nocookie.net) divider line
469 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2020 at 12:01 PM (1 hour ago)



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Original:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
So he likes beer, eh? Well let's give him a pleasant surprise.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Three more drops and he's mine.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Here's all the asparagus pee I've saved up this week. Enjoy!!"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Let's see if you like to swallow.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That'll teach him for diapering my hair.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how much this asshole likes this batch of Asparagus IPA I brewed up last night,...in my bladder.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vote Republican will you! Now drown in beer! Everyone will thing you drank yourself to death!"

what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Drowning your sorrows' last night? I'll give you something to be sorry about!
 
Creoena [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My name is Karen and this is what you get for not sleeping without a mask on!"/now with voting
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is NOT hot enough to fry pancakes on the sidewalk. See?
 
Snubnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S TRUMP EXCRETEMENT!  YOU BEEN LIVING ON IT FOR 4 YEARS!  BARELY...BUT LIVING.....
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With Snore-No-More you can finally get a good nights sleep
Snore-No-More is easy to apply and safe for you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dreaming about his wife, Morgan Fairchild again
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time for your ice cold beer enema,
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This motherfarker is just lucky that I can't find a knife
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

