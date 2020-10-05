 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   San Antonio Megachurch pastor who sued over Covid restrictions learns the meaning of the word schadenfreude   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Liar, subby.

He didn't learn anything.

He never has.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FleshMonkey: Liar, subby.

He didn't learn anything.

He never has.


Nope.

This is the same guy who had to eat his words about the "four blood moons" in 2015 meaning the End Times were about to begin.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Adios douche bag!  Guess Jesus thinks you suck too, eh?
 
