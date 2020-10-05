 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Gimme that wi-fi password in 2 seconds or else the dog gets it
posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 2:30 AM



BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Woman threatens to KILL her boyfriend's family pet after they changed the WiFi password and left the couple without access in their basement apartment...the shocking footage was filmed by the person's friend, whose brother lives in the basement with the woman.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

This needs a caption.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can understand coronavirus moratorium on evictions, but threatening to kill someone's dog should be grounds for an eviction order, and arrest and prosecution. Woman is clearly not right in the head.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x686]
This needs a caption.


Does it, though?

/a thousand words, etc
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All xenomorphs are by definition scary.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Woman threatens to KILL her boyfriend's family pet after they changed the WiFi password and left the couple without access in their basement apartment...the shocking footage was filmed by the person's friend, whose brother lives in the basement with the woman.

[Fark user image image 400x170]


Thank you Simone.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is a huge, long, drawn out article that basically just keeps repeating that the tenant is batshiat crazy. Pics make up for the bad writing.
 
Government Lackey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think this all the ammo the family needs to have this biatch evicted. Even threatened the teenager.

Also, so many people dying of Covid and other things. Why is it never these pieces of human trash?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He and the woman had three children together,


Looks like she ate a couple of them.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She needs a $5 wrench
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Dog is great,' Scary_Xenomorph insisted.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This right here is why I'm always skeptical of those Farkettes who claim they want to go out to dinner.  Look, I know we probably have common interests, but when I say I love animals it doesn't mean I want to spend my evenings at someone's doorstep telling them how to raise their cat.
 
