(Reuters)   On average, 700 Americans are not leaving the COVID-19 ward   (reuters.com) divider line
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setting records i.e. WINNING
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad it's getting cool enough outside for me to tolerate beingoutside. And most people in NC hate the cold, so they'll be inside while I'm outside.

Win/win for me.

Last year's warm winter was a disappointment.

/time for cold weather people to shine
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
According to the CDC, there's between 12,000-61,000 deaths per year from influenza on average since 2010.   Using the high number, that's 167 deaths per day.     Covid-19 is about 4 times higher right now.
Even if Covid-19 were "no worse than the flu," do we really want ANOTHER flu?    

The US will be at 1500 deaths per day by the end of the month.    Without social distancing and PPE, the only way that's avoidable is if more people have had the virus than what anybody realizes and/or people who are at high risk of dying have already died.     Both of those seem highly unlikely in less densely populated areas, as well as more densely populated areas that responded quickly with PPE and social distancing guidelines.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The Culling Of The Obstinate"

/unfortunately a lot of collateral damage
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image 850x659]


Cassiopeia!

What do I win?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image image 850x659]


Looks like they werr trying to pack too much data into one graph and ended up with a complete clusterf@(k.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image 850x659]

Cassiopeia!

What do I win?


Huh, I can kinda see it on the left there.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image image 850x659]

Looks like they werr trying to pack too much data into one graph and ended up with a complete clusterf@(k.


So....if I'm reading it right, for example Cases in Texas have risen dramatically since 2020-09-19, but are low as %population.  Trend line seems not indicative of anything.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/winter and the second wave... more deadly than the first thanks to pneumonia
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image image 850x659]


Texas is big, but lucky. The Dakotas are farked. The "Mah Freedoms" states: reaping the whirlwind.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: RogueWallEnthusiast: rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image image 850x659]

Looks like they werr trying to pack too much data into one graph and ended up with a complete clusterf@(k.

So....if I'm reading it right, for example Cases in Texas have risen dramatically since 2020-09-19, but are low as %population.  Trend line seems not indicative of anything.


And stay the hell out of the Dakotas.

/Stay The Hell Out Of The Dakotas = Generation Z advice for not getting an STD
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Can someone please tell me WTF this graph is supposed to be telling us?
Like, what the hell?

[Fark user image 850x659]


It's saying figures don't lie, liars figure.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I get what subby meant, but they aren't keeping the dead bodies in the COVID ward, are they?
 
