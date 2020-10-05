 Skip to content
(NBC News)   A new study finds just under a third of patients "developed a more serious type of neurological problem: encephalopathy, or altered brain function"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Neurology, Brain, Covid-19 patients, Central nervous system, Neurological symptoms, Dr. Igor Koralnik, brain function, short-term memory  
posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2020 at 7:29 AM



August11
10 hours ago  
This is what scares me most. This disease might turn a generation of knowledge workers into day laborers.
 
ShavedOrangutan
9 hours ago  

Not just the brain.  The effects on all the organs.  This thing is like a spiked ball going through.  Long term affects are being seen everywhere within the body.  This is going to be like mesothelioma, black lung, drug addiction, polio, etc.  Not only the personal and family impacts, but the drag on our healthcare system for at least two or three generations.

/This is going to suck for all of us, for a long time.
//But at least libs got owned.
///
 
August11
8 hours ago  

Yeah you nailed it.

This might bring the American experiment to an end. Teed up by Russia. Sunk by China. And the thing that really stings: neither one of their civilizations could produce A Love Supreme, Elvis, a Ford F-150, Michael Jackson, Jackson pollack, SNL, Spam, Buster Keaton, air conditioning, Tupperware, the A10 Warthog, freaking Lucille Ball. Goddamnitsomuch
 
ShavedOrangutan
8 hours ago  

Yeah you nailed it.

This might bring the American experiment to an end. Teed up by Russia. Sunk by China. And the thing that really stings: neither one of their civilizations could produce A Love Supreme, Elvis, a Ford F-150, Michael Jackson, Jackson pollack, SNL, Spam, Buster Keaton, air conditioning, Tupperware, the A10 Warthog, freaking Lucille Ball. Goddamnitsomuch


Is that last part "We Didn't Start the Fire"?  I kid, but it's not the end.  Every country is going through this.  Countries that fail to respond adequately will have governments brought into power (through the ballot box or otherwise) who will.  Things will change, but I'm optimistic about the future.  We've been on a general constant upward trend for a few thousand years now.  I see no reason for this to stop.

/That doesn't discount or ignore the amount of suffering we may need to get to the next step.
 
August11
8 hours ago  

Yeah you nailed it.

This might bring the American experiment to an end. Teed up by Russia. Sunk by China. And the thing that really stings: neither one of their civilizations could produce A Love Supreme, Elvis, a Ford F-150, Michael Jackson, Jackson pollack, SNL, Spam, Buster Keaton, air conditioning, Tupperware, the A10 Warthog, freaking Lucille Ball. Goddamnitsomuch

Is that last part "We Didn't Start the Fire"?  I kid, but it's not the end.  Every country is going through this.  Countries that fail to respond adequately will have governments brought into power (through the ballot box or otherwise) who will.  Things will change, but I'm optimistic about the future.  We've been on a general constant upward trend for a few thousand years now.  I see no reason for this to stop.

/That doesn't discount or ignore the amount of suffering we may need to get to the next step.


I think you look good in green five.

/reserved for smart, insightful farkers
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
7 hours ago  

August11: This is what scares me most. This disease might turn a generation of knowledge workers into day laborers.


Day laborers or sweatshop slaves.

:(

The GOP: Making America Vulnerable To Authoritarians
 
PaulRB
5 hours ago  
A new study finds just under a third of patients "developed a more serious type of neurological problem: encephalopathy, or altered brain function"


So, it looks like Trump got COVID back in 1965?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
5 hours ago  

Yeah you nailed it.

This might bring the American experiment to an end. Teed up by Russia. Sunk by China. And the thing that really stings: neither one of their civilizations could produce A Love Supreme, Elvis, a Ford F-150, Michael Jackson, Jackson pollack, SNL, Spam, Buster Keaton, air conditioning, Tupperware, the A10 Warthog, freaking Lucille Ball. Goddamnitsomuch


I think they could have made Tupperware.
 
MurphyMurphy
4 hours ago  
Fate, nature, the wheels, operate on chance.  Random permutations seeking nothing, but always finding.

The big question with covid is, did Gaia roll a 15-17, or are we looking at a potential nat 20? Or something 18 with an applied point of DM Inspiration?

I care about a great many humans. But I think Agent Smith also didn't know the half of it. We're killing our host, and a bunch of other 1/4 billion year old species-lines as well. And ourselves to boot.

/I guess I'm sayimg, some days I root for the virus.
 
Badafuco
3 hours ago  
Encephalopathy sucks. I have hepatic encephalopathy from cirrhosis of the liver. I have to drink lactose every day to help expel the ammonia from my body before it gets in my blood and goes to my brain.
I've blacked out a few times and start talking nonsensical. And it makes you really moody. I just want to get my transplant done.

Please be a donor if you can. It saves lives.
 
August11
24 minutes ago  

Yeah you nailed it.

This might bring the American experiment to an end. Teed up by Russia. Sunk by China. And the thing that really stings: neither one of their civilizations could produce A Love Supreme, Elvis, a Ford F-150, Michael Jackson, Jackson pollack, SNL, Spam, Buster Keaton, air conditioning, Tupperware, the A10 Warthog, freaking Lucille Ball. Goddamnitsomuch

I think they could have made Tupperware.


You made me wake up the dog. Now he's barking because he thinks the sound of me spitting my coffee back into my mug came from outside.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
3 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Encephalopathy sucks. I have hepatic encephalopathy from cirrhosis of the liver. I have to drink lactose every day to help expel the ammonia from my body before it gets in my blood and goes to my brain.
I've blacked out a few times and start talking nonsensical. And it makes you really moody. I just want to get my transplant done.

Please be a donor if you can. It saves lives.


Sorry to hear what you're going through. I know it's a battle.
 
jimjays
1 minute ago  

Yeah you nailed it.

This might bring the American experiment to an end. Teed up by Russia. Sunk by China. And the thing that really stings: neither one of their civilizations could produce A Love Supreme, Elvis, a Ford F-150, Michael Jackson, Jackson pollack, SNL, Spam, Buster Keaton, air conditioning, Tupperware, the A10 Warthog, freaking Lucille Ball. Goddamnitsomuch


I just read a fun book, Humans: A Brief History of How We Farked it all Up." In sum, we've been farking it up since Lucy (The missing link)  fell out of her tree.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
1 minute ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.