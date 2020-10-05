 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Orange man bad   (franklincountynow.com) divider line
24
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ok, you got me.

//can you imagine how much worse it would have been if he was stabbed in the banana?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hehehe +1 subbeh
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Orange
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There are reports of up to nine individuals possibly involved in the incident

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't rule it out.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: Ok, you got me.

//can you imagine how much worse it would have been if he was stabbed in the banana?


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

You ever notice how we call oranges "oranges," but we don't call bananas "yellows?"
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 375x750]

/Orange


He stabbed him in the orange? That sounds extra painful.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Orange police received multiple calls

Orange man has his own personal Stasi!  I tried to warn everyone!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 375x750]

/Orange


Orange you glad Franklin County NOW was all over this news?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Knock knock!
Who's there?
Banana knife?
Banana knife who?
Knock knock!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beer man GOOD!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I came into this thread expecting it to be a derpy political troll. Left amused.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fast B: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 375x750]

/Orange

He stabbed him in the orange? That sounds extra painful.


It hurt so much he saw Orange.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Beer man GOOD!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I came into this thread expecting it to be a derpy political troll. Left amused.


This thread is like a tart little amuse-bouche to break up 23 course tasting menu of this week's events.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got a little excited about the arrest of the orange man.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: cretinbob: Ok, you got me.

//can you imagine how much worse it would have been if he was stabbed in the banana?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 468x263]
You ever notice how we call oranges "oranges," but we don't call bananas "yellows?"


That line also works with:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I got a little excited about the arrest of the orange man.


Strange. Most of us got a wee adrenaline rush at the hope his covid got worse.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size


RIP
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


I don't like oranges!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll bet he's feeling blue now.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: There are reports of up to nine individuals possibly involved in the incident

[Fark user image 600x315]

Can't rule it out.


you, sir, are a farking National Treasure.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When he goes to the local jail you'll have a pair of oranges?

I'm sorry it was the best I;ve got.
 
