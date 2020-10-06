 Skip to content
(NBC News) Your dog hates your face but can be appeased with steak (nbcnews.com)
    Brain, human faces, sight of your face, Magnetic resonance imaging, glimpse of another dog, MRI scans of humans, Human brain, brains spark  
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They haven't met my dog. My dog farking loves humans. Take him to the dog park, he ignores every other dog and will not leave the owners alone. Will sit with me on a bench and turn his nose up when other dogs come to play with him. But oh boy if there's another person he's engaged.

/dunno where he got it from
//certainly wasn't me
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: They haven't met my dog. My dog farking loves humans. Take him to the dog park, he ignores every other dog and will not leave the owners alone. Will sit with me on a bench and turn his nose up when other dogs come to play with him. But oh boy if there's another person he's engaged.

/dunno where he got it from
//certainly wasn't me


Exact same. Doesn't have even a second for other dogs. Loves people.

I guess no dog has ever given him a treat.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's bc making eye contact is a sign of aggression to dogs. Makes sense they're not going to light up when they see a face; they didn't get here evolutionarily by challenging humans. Not successfully, anyway.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's amazing how many times that writer misspelled "cat" as "dog."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog loves me as the provider of num nums, buttscratches, belly rubs and walkies.

I'm okay with that.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: It's amazing how many times that writer misspelled "cat" as "dog."


All dogs are drooling tools. Every cat is a unique individual.
 
Keeve [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's not the only one.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: elvisaintdead: It's amazing how many times that writer misspelled "cat" as "dog."

All dogs are drooling tools. Every cat is a unique individual.


Your depends seems to be leaking
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have two cats and one of them is a people kitty. He LOVES people! My other cat is very sweet but he's just a bit of a nervous boy. Once you get to know him he's very sweet and has a lot of personality.  But my oldest cat is everyone's best friend.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look at these goodboys
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I read this article earlier today. Turned to my dog and asked her if she loves my face... Her little self jumped up on me and tried to kiss me to death!
Yeah, article is not true. My dog LOVES my face.
Or tried to eat it so she doesn't have to look at it anymore... I'm going with loves it 😁
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Serious Post on Serious Thread: elvisaintdead: It's amazing how many times that writer misspelled "cat" as "dog."

All dogs are drooling tools. Every cat is a unique individual.

Your depends seems to be leaking


I was told they'd contain sharts! Liars
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/dnrtfa
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pshaw.

Everyone knows it's leopards that love faces.

teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size


/and other tidbits
//tidbits
 
