(The Ledger)   Would you like to buy this ring that I stole from you?   (theledger.com) divider line
5
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Psst. Wanna buy an eight?
 
almejita
Psst. Wanna buy an eight?


eighth of what?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So back in the way-before, someone broke into my dad's shop and stole a bunch of stuff.  Not long after, one of my cousins offered to sell him a compressor.  Dad went to look and saw that it was his compressor with his initials engraved on it.  Farking stoner logic.  "Hey, I know somebody who needs a compressor."  Dumbass forgot that he knew his uncle needed a compressor because he's the one who stole it.  Or maybe he forgot who he stole that particular compressor from.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: So back in the way-before, someone broke into my dad's shop and stole a bunch of stuff.  Not long after, one of my cousins offered to sell him a compressor.  Dad went to look and saw that it was his compressor with his initials engraved on it.  Farking stoner logic.  "Hey, I know somebody who needs a compressor."  Dumbass forgot that he knew his uncle needed a compressor because he's the one who stole it.  Or maybe he forgot who he stole that particular compressor from.


I keep trying to tell people the vast majority of criminals are somebody that knew what was there to steal
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're into cars and have 20 minutes to burn this story is relevant

The INSANE saga of Rob Dahm's 4 Rotor RX-7
Youtube 77beMI-_Rec
 
