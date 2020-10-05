 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank's Triple Play (8PM EDT), Madison High's best basketball player has a crush on the principal's daughter, Liz gets her hair accidentally dyed black, and a new Superman story "The Dragon's Teeth" begins with more Lois Lane   (tunein.com) divider line
6
    More: Live  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Stretch Has A Problem - 2/27/49 - Madison High's best basketball player doesn't want to travel with the team to a big game because he's afraid his crush, Principal Conklin's daughter, won't be there.

My Favorite Husband - Hair Dyed - 6/10/49 - Instead of getting her usual henna rinse, Liz's hairdresser accidentally dyes her hair black.  Liz decides to test her husband and see if he recognizes her.  This episode was the basis for the "I Love Lucy" episode "The Black Wig".

Superman - The Dragon's Teeth, Parts 1 to 5 - 2/10 - 2/19/1941 - A man specializing in Chinese artifacts has 9 of the 10 needed opal "dragon's teeth" but needs the 10th to unlock the secret to eternal life.  Guess what the man who has the 10th is trying to do.  A bit racist in parts.....but it's 1941.  Lois Lane figures more prominently in this story.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll enjoy this I'm sure!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're OFF
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I watched the Our Miss Brooks movie on TCM the other day. Harriet and Walter aren't in it. Gidget's father plays a dude who is interested in Miss Brooks and makes Mr. Boynton jealous. Mr. Wilson from Dennis the Menace is the school superintendent. Spoiler: Mr. Boynton finally ends up proposing to Miss Brooks...at the zoo.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.