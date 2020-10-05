 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Selling edibles to kids will upset their parents   (wtnh.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Youth detention center, Female, family of the juveniles, Drug, Reproduction, Xavier Roldan, Naugatuck police, Male  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 9:56 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And rightly so. You can't purchase them unless you're 21 or over in Oregon and they will affect children more than adults and can make them ill.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That they didn't get any?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That they didn't get any?


I was thinkin' those lil farkers are getting the choice deals while I'm at work!?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good example of parents looking after their kids.

Also a good example of 106 nicotine cartridges having zero value in cop math.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - A Southington man and a 17-year-old woman have been arrested after reportedly selling kids edibles that made them sick.

Nice reporting there, Lou.  17 means you're still a girl.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, free then?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do these people never live next to me? Would make Halloween extra fun.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: FTFA:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - A Southington man and a 17-year-old woman have been arrested after reportedly selling kids edibles that made them sick.

Nice reporting there, Lou.  17 means you're still a girl.


No it doesn't
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe their parents should have their kids taken away if those kids are so unmonitored that they are able to get online, setup and account, and order edibles PLUS have the delivered without being caught.

Some parents just aren't worth having.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: FTFA:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - A Southington man and a 17-year-old woman have been arrested after reportedly selling kids edibles that made them sick.

Nice reporting there, Lou.  17 means you're still a girl.


For me, anything under 35 is still a girl, but for legal purposes that line is set by local consent laws.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: The_Sponge: FTFA:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - A Southington man and a 17-year-old woman have been arrested after reportedly selling kids edibles that made them sick.

Nice reporting there, Lou.  17 means you're still a girl.

For me, anything under 35 is still a girl, but for legal purposes that line is set by local consent laws.


By Connecticut consent laws, she is indeed a woman - 16 there

/yes, I had to look that up
//yes, doing so made me feel squidgy
///but yeah, according to the law
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never roll with your whole store in the car.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THAT guy is a stoner?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.