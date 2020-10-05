 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Halloween shops seeing little demand for costumes this year. Almost as if some outside factor is causing people to stay home. A total conundrum. Boggles the mind. Drawing a blank, buddy. It is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, insi- oh ran out of space   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
16
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sold out of Surgeon costumes though
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And Satan and Grim Reapers, for some reason.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess no one is going for the slutty COVID costume?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I really love how business people think people should get sick so they can continue to make money
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next year there's gonna be a lot of covid costumes.  Would be pretty easy to make.

/ we're keeping the kids home and doing a little candy treasure hunt. LOTS of neighbors are saying they are handing out candy and letting their germ factories spread door to door. Our lights will be off and there will be no door answering.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I guess no one is going for the slutty COVID costume?


Is that a giant ball costume with hundreds of spiky dildos?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No Sexy Nurses?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My Zombie Trump costumes on Etsy are through the roof.
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would you even bother opening a pop up store this year?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hmmmm....I wonder why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

12349876: Why would you even bother opening a pop up store this year?


Greed. And not caring who dies.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
70s SNL-style Killer Bee.

Was originally going to somehow change it to a Murder Hornet, but decided to stick with the classic.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I plan on giving out tons of candy for Halloween!

In 2021. Possibly 2022.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have they tried selling masks?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Low low prices on bags of over-priced candy too.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The local Halloween store that cropped up in a defunct retail location in a very red part of the Dallas area has a shiat ton of Trump masks and costumes for some reason.
 
