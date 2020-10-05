 Skip to content
(CNN) McAfee: Malware Detected. Send to Virus Chest?
9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Deathbymeteor
9 hours ago  
Well, you wondered when he was getting nailed for a new federal felony...

The war in support of viruses continues.
 
somedude210
9 hours ago  
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
wejash
9 hours ago  
Can they send some SEALs to pick him up and escort him back?  It's a deployment I can get behind...
 
Bennie Crabtree
7 hours ago  

Deathbymeteor: Well, you wondered when he was getting nailed for a new federal felony...

The war in support of viruses continues.


Yeah. because an American billionaire moving to Guatemala and refusing to come home never raises a red flag.
 
Deathbymeteor
7 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Deathbymeteor: Well, you wondered when he was getting nailed for a new federal felony...

The war in support of viruses continues.

Yeah. because an American billionaire moving to Guatemala and refusing to come home never raises a red flag.


I mean, a couple donations to the 2020 re-election fund would probably have gotten him out of that.  Apparently McAfee morphed from an anti-virus to a parasite.
 
Tr0mBoNe
6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
6 hours ago  
You know who never did meth and evaded taxes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra
5 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x247]



ALLEGEDLY
 
iheartscotch
5 hours ago  
He went to Spain? The whole point of going to a non-extradition country is that you don't get extradited.

/ dumbass
 
DoctorCal
2 hours ago  
How the fark did he get in?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: How the fark did he get in?


He emailed himself as cutekittens.exe - wasn't 5 seconds before some asshole clicked it
 
mrparks
1 hour ago  
This week has so much to offer and it is but Monday night.
 
Rhino Jockey
1 hour ago  
I agree, the FBI and the US government do not have the innate talents.

I am a Russian/Chinese/foreign hacker-enemy, and this is relevant to my interests.

Please send me tattoos and weed.

[end transmisson]

Sent from my iPhone
 
jtown
1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x247]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: How the fark did he get in?


They just wanted to update Flash and forgot to uncheck the checkbox.
 
whosits_112
1 hour ago  
I just received my Bitcoin from John McAfee! Thank you!
 
Lady J
1 hour ago  
It was always gonna happen.
 
patcarew
1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: You know who never did meth and evaded taxes?

[Fark user image 371x500]


In my entire working life of 30 years, only once did my computer become infected by a thing.

I'd been working on a report for 6 weeks. It was finally ready to print. Suddenly, Excel wouldn't print.

I was my own tech support at a large institute. Thank heavens, they were idiots.

And Excel wouldn't print because Norton had just run an update. I grabbed the manual, they had a telephone number and wanted a VISA card in order to even talk to me.

fark that shiat. I deinstalled/disabled Norton and printed my damn documents. Literally an hour or so before it's due. So fark that guy.

Oh yeah, they fixed the update eventually. Only time I've ever been fooked by a virus.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
1 hour ago  
Wasn't it McAfee that erroneously thought that svchost.exe was a virus and it crippled damn near every computer running it? That was a great day at work.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess we all expected it would happen eventually.

He's a lovable goof, but come on. You know he was into some shady shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Let him rot in a 'rona infested jail.

/no patience for tax dodging douchebags
 
spiral_fishcake
1 hour ago  
FTA, emphasis mine: John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate and former Libertarian presidential candidate, has been indicted for tax evasion.

I gotta admire someone that sticks to their beliefs [taxation is theft], even when they're dead wrong.
 
ToughActinProlactin
50 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Wasn't it McAfee that erroneously thought that svchost.exe was a virus and it crippled damn near every computer running it? That was a great day at work.


Well, it does seem to be the biggest memory leak culprit on any computer second only to Chrome and possibly Superfetch
 
DoctorCal
46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I mean, I guess we all expected it would happen eventually.

He's a lovable goof, but come on. You know he was into some shady shiat.


Shortly before it gets into him
 
Doctor Funkenstein
43 minutes ago  
As a dude with elementary 'puter skills, what's the most effective way to get rid of McAf*ck? I accidentally installed it not too long ago, piss drunk, farking around with game emulators.  Every time I think I unistalled it, the farker pops back up somewhere.
 
Ivo Shandor
38 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: As a dude with elementary 'puter skills, what's the most effective way to get rid of McAf*ck? I accidentally installed it not too long ago, piss drunk, farking around with game emulators.  Every time I think I unistalled it, the farker pops back up somewhere.


How To Uninstall McAfee Antivirus
Youtube bKgf5PaBzyg

nsfw
 
padraig
22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: He went to Spain? The whole point of going to a non-extradition country is that you don't get extradited.

/ dumbass


Exactly. My first thought was "why was he stupid enough to leave his shiatholentax haven ?
 
Invalid Litter Dept
17 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I mean, I guess we all expected it would happen eventually.

He's a lovable goof, but come on. You know he was into some shady shiat.

Shortly before it gets into him


*golf clap*
 
robodog
14 minutes ago  

padraig: iheartscotch: He went to Spain? The whole point of going to a non-extradition country is that you don't get extradited.

/ dumbass

Exactly. My first thought was "why was he stupid enough to leave his shiatholentax haven ?


A better question is why didn't he renounce his US citizenship? It's not like Spain would have extradited him to the US, if he wasn't a US citizen, for promoting an ICO while in Guatemala.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Doctor Funkenstein: As a dude with elementary 'puter skills, what's the most effective way to get rid of McAf*ck? I accidentally installed it not too long ago, piss drunk, farking around with game emulators.  Every time I think I unistalled it, the farker pops back up somewhere.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bKgf5PaB​zyg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
nsfw


"It's like the time I hired that Bangkok prostitute...to do my taxes while I farked my accountant."   Hahahahahahaha!
 
Excelsior
8 minutes ago  

padraig: iheartscotch: He went to Spain? The whole point of going to a non-extradition country is that you don't get extradited.

/ dumbass

Exactly. My first thought was "why was he stupid enough to leave his shiatholentax haven ?


Turns out that for some odd reason shiatholetax havens tend to lack some of the basic necessities.

/No one could have known!
 
BafflerMeal
4 minutes ago  

robodog: padraig: iheartscotch: He went to Spain? The whole point of going to a non-extradition country is that you don't get extradited.

/ dumbass

Exactly. My first thought was "why was he stupid enough to leave his shiatholentax haven ?

A better question is why didn't he renounce his US citizenship? It's not like Spain would have extradited him to the US, if he wasn't a US citizen, for promoting an ICO while in Guatemala.


Even if he had, the US will come after newly-minted non-citizens for up to 10 years of IRS issues.  Unlike most countries on earth, the US *owns* it's citizens.  Even when they renounce.
 
hardinparamedic
4 minutes ago  
This man has lived more than anyone on earth.

I mean sure, some of it has been deviant drug fueled pedophilia, but we have a national leader doing that, so its okay!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.