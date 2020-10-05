 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Clearly this man has never read through a Fark cycling thread, else he would know that if he rides a bike for any reason, he is evil incarnate and should be run over by a coal-rolling truck   (youtube.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The whine is watered down, needs more cheese...TL;DW
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has been reading a different Fark than I have.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclists: Red and Green - Learn the bloody difference!!
Youtube Yiu1uLgwF1E
be nice if they learned their colors is all
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just make one thread a week for Vegans, Cyclist, Pelaton owners amd crossfitters.

Everyone make your best comment for or against and then copy it and every week you can repost it and enjoy the likes and funnies again and again.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got about 2 mins in and got bored.  Needs more blood.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bike Instructor's guide to cycling in Amsterdam
Youtube sEON08d76oE
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoopy2zero: Can we just make one thread a week for Vegans, Cyclist, Pelaton owners amd crossfitters.

Everyone make your best comment for or against and then copy it and every week you can repost it and enjoy the likes and funnies again and again.


Twoswheelsday?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am very open minded , solar powered, a proud, a suburban, any can be used on a cyclist
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyclist: Horrible two-wheeled traffic law violating fart huffers.

cyclist: a person on a bicycle. Probably ok.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reckless is a common term to describe most cyclists
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was 2008 fark, before everyone had their cars repossessed and had to settle with a second-hand bike with a cardboard chain guard.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoopy2zero: Can we just make one thread a week for Vegans, Cyclist, Pelaton owners amd crossfitters.

Everyone make your best comment for or against and then copy it and every week you can repost it and enjoy the likes and funnies again and again.


You forgot Droid owners, vinyl collectors, and people who intentionally never had kids.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compliments to the Not Just Bikes video blogger.  Either he or another farker here linked to his YouTube channel the other day.  I enjoyed one video showing how they separate bike and car routes in Amsterdam.  Another other is about safety for children in the Netherlands vs US/Canada.  Worthy.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Reckless is a common term to describe most cyclists


Fart Huffer was better
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiny, self righteous, entitled, unbearable.  How is that not what everyone expects of cyclists?

Forget him!

I like bikes, I have three taking up space in my wee apartment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

*duck and cover*


eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flat terrain, proper road shoulders or dedicated bike lanes, fair weather. These things exist not in one place.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I Am lawful good, by all accounts.  I stop at red lights, obey traffic laws, signal my lane changes, etc.

I do all of that in both my car and on my bike.  I've seen a few people on bicycles run red lights at crosswalks etc and I get annoyed.  Nothing compared to the drivers though.  Tailgating, side swiping, cutting me off then *slowing down* running red lights like they aren't even there.  Fking aholes.

The worst cyclists shoot through intersections I'm already stopped at. Assholes? Sure.  Worse than the drivers?  Hell no.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That video had a terrible lack of any cyclist being run over by a coal-rolling truck.

/admittedly I only managed to watch a couple of minutes
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As most will deduce from the title, NSFW.

Motherfucking Bike [HD]
Youtube hgCqz3l33kU
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God damn let me tell you all about how many stop signs I rolled through today on my bike. The blood ran in waves. I got hit by so many cars and sued them all. This one pedestrian screamed as my chain cut off her leg. Because I wasn't wearing a helmet I killed a rickshaw driver with my skull.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.


I see eBikes on the mountain bike trails sometimes.  I guess if I was in it purely to observe the splendor of the mountain it might interest me.  But as a fitness regimen not.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: Flat terrain, proper road shoulders or dedicated bike lanes, fair weather. These things exist not in one place.


I really wish we could make roads a meter wider on each side.

/For those of us in the USA, a meter is about 4 chickens
//For those of you not in the US, a chicken is an egg laying flightless bird.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bikeportland.orgView Full Size



Both sides are bad.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.

I see eBikes on the mountain bike trails sometimes.  I guess if I was in it purely to observe the splendor of the mountain it might interest me.  But as a fitness regimen not.


I wouldn't see the point of them for MTB or serious fitness riding etc either, but they're perfect for casual city riding or commuting.

They slay the one thing people dislike about commuting or running errands by bike: getting sweaty going to or returning from the destination. They're absolutely ideal for the casual short errand or 30min commute.

That and they're just fun as a barrel of monkeys to ride. Defy you not to enjoy riding one if you try it.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.


I've been commuting 15 miles round trip on my new ebike for a couple weeks. It's great exercise and saves me $100/wk in parking. Hoping to do it year-round excluding rain.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shit Cyclists Say
Youtube GMCkuqL9IcM
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ shut up and make a point, b*tch.
 
rka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wingedkat: The worst cyclists shoot through intersections I'm already stopped at. Assholes? Sure.  Worse than the drivers?  Hell no.


Not through lack of trying.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did someone say Psych List?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Did someone say Psych List?
[Fark user image 403x403]


I miss that show. A lot.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HOW COULD YOU MISS?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fissile: [YouTube video: shiat Cyclists Say]


As a "cyclist" who blew a few snot rockets on my ride today, that was hilarious and true.

/don't ride with a club anymore
//wankers
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iamos: GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.

I've been commuting 15 miles round trip on my new ebike for a couple weeks. It's great exercise and saves me $100/wk in parking. Hoping to do it year-round excluding rain.


Nice! I've commuted ~15mi each way as well for years now. Well, before the pandemic upended things, but I'll be back at it when things normalize.

Regular bike, fitness center at work so I just clean up there. It's the best commute in the city. Vastly prefer it to the car, year-round.
 
Dryad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: Whiny, self righteous, entitled, unbearable.  How is that not what everyone expects of cyclists?


That is what everyone has come to expect of cyclists.
-
Remember that douche from San Francisco that murdered an old man while running red lights trying to do an illegal speed run?
Then got pissed at the dying old person in the crosswalk, for ruining his speed record attempt?
Then when he learned the guy died, he wrote a moving poem? Dedicated to the loss of his own helmet, as it was cracked by the old guys skull when he ran into him?
Then got online expecting sympathy for being the real victim of the whole episode?
-
Yeah, that guy is pretty much the poster child for bikers. You all earned it. He just epitomized it in a nutshell.
 
gregario
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: snoopy2zero: Can we just make one thread a week for Vegans, Cyclist, Pelaton owners amd crossfitters.

Everyone make your best comment for or against and then copy it and every week you can repost it and enjoy the likes and funnies again and again.

You forgot Droid owners, vinyl collectors, and people who intentionally never had kids.


And people who don't own a TV
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: I really wish we could make roads a meter wider on each side.


They did, shellheads ride in the car lanes anyhow. Car tires sweep the broken glass and gravel away.

How about street cyclists get bikes appropriate for the street (which would be _not_ road bikes). At least a set of gatorskins, liners and slime? So they don't have to devote 50% of their attention to avoiding road debris/protecting their tires.
 
Watubi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iamos: GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.

I've been commuting 15 miles round trip on my new ebike for a couple weeks. It's great exercise and saves me $100/wk in parking. Hoping to do it year-round excluding rain.


Please keep in mind they are very easy to misjudge for drivers and many are unaware of their capabilities.  Accelerating after a green light, the driver next to you will have no idea you can keep up with them. Cruising faster than the speed of traffic also just might be your death sentence.  Yes, your family will reap the benefits of the lawsuit, but you will be dead.  I take the exact same care with my electric skateboard, I assume every driver thinks it's a normal, slow board and will react as such
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.


Bikes for fat people!

OK, I suppose it's better than driving, if'n they can not cause a nuisance...
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gregario: And people who don't own a TV


I don't think thats really even a thing anymore. Most younguns don't own a dedicated TV. They stream on laptops and any other number of screens. Same consumption, different devices.
So saying you don't have a TV just isn't the 'I reject popular culture' flex it used to be.
-
/Which sadly doesn't rid us of those people, it just forces them to invent something even douchier
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

noitsnot: GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.

Bikes for fat people!

OK, I suppose it's better than driving, if'n they can not cause a nuisance...


Ebikes are the modern moped.

Like a fat woman. Fun to ride, until one of your friends sees you.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm two-tired to read that.  I'll saddle for reading the thread though.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your reality is an Oreo packaged just for you.

I commute by bike. My ride is a thirty-year old Trek mountain bike that has been slowly, painfully maintained so that the only original equipment is the frame. I am in my fifties and just a tad heavier than when my girlfriend bought me this bicycle dinosaur in 1995. Yeah. I put a ring on that.

I stop at all stop signs. I take the lane when it is appropriate. Cars give me a wide birth. For over a decade I have only had a few close calls.

My only conclusion is that most cyclists who complain about traffic are assholes.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really, no one?

cdn.road.ccView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I couldn't get past a couple minutes. Anyone else wonder what the fark he does for a living having moved all around the world like that.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Watubi: Iamos: GregInIndy: fragMasterFlash: Say, have you farkers heard the good news about e-bikes?

*duck and cover*

eBikes are straight-up awesome. Those things are fun as hell to ride around a town or commute on.

I've been commuting 15 miles round trip on my new ebike for a couple weeks. It's great exercise and saves me $100/wk in parking. Hoping to do it year-round excluding rain.

Please keep in mind they are very easy to misjudge for drivers and many are unaware of their capabilities.  Accelerating after a green light, the driver next to you will have no idea you can keep up with them. Cruising faster than the speed of traffic also just might be your death sentence.  Yes, your family will reap the benefits of the lawsuit, but you will be dead.  I take the exact same care with my electric skateboard, I assume every driver thinks it's a normal, slow board and will react as such


Fortunately I live in a city with good bike lane access and dedicated bike routes (including two good stretches with lights timed for bikes). Before this I commuted in the city on a motorcycle, so riding defensively is something that I do reflexively now.
 
