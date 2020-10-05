 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fark: Mmmm, bacon... TotalFark: Mmmm,Kevin Bacon. Ultrafark: Mmmm, Kevin Bacon's testicles   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There goes a variation of the game nobody saw coming. Just shows, if there are enough people in the world, combinations and permutations get fun.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is Sixth Degree Murder a felony still?
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How dare he kill a Kevin Bacon!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You mean Grindr isn't a cannibal meetup site?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
bacon Bacon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Which was the murderer and which one was the victim? Both men pictured have potential to have a secret room in their basement.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So.... It has to be asked. How many degrees Fahrenheit does it take to cook Kevin Bacon's Testicles?
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People eaters are busy, that's two in a row.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After Iron Man 3 life was never the same for Mr.Latunski.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How would you like your bacon cooked?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drayno76: People eaters are busy, that's two in a row.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
