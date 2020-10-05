 Skip to content
(Fox 4 Now Fort Myers)   "Now we have a useless 7 foot wide, all brick, fireplace and I really don't know what to do"   (fox4now.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Fireplace, Cease and desist, Chimney, Condominium, John Plowy, Flue, Brick, homeowners association  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roast. Pig.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He'd better be careful, or the HOA will up his dues without telling him and then take his house after he doesn't pay the increase.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
HOA, not even once.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's deluding himself.  How often does it get cold enough to use that fireplace anyhow.
 
