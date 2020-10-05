 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   OHHH Giant VEG, as in vegetables. I was wondering how they grew giant... never mind   (bbc.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you smell toast subby?  Envisioning giant vegans(?) is scary, but not as scary as a stroke.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
siliconsasquatch.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


I'm sure their Japanese branch will get right on that particular project.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/'tis the season
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

/'tis the season


Didn't know whether Wallace and Gromit or Discworld would show up first in this thread.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Do you smell toast subby?  Envisioning giant vegans(?) is scary, but not as scary as a stroke.


Nah, clearly subs thought it said "vug", and was wondering how anyone could grow small cavities inside rock.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I believe radiation is involved.

retrozap.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: aleister_greynight: Do you smell toast subby?  Envisioning giant vegans(?) is scary, but not as scary as a stroke.

Nah, clearly subs thought it said "vug", and was wondering how anyone could grow small cavities inside rock.


Giant small cavities, at that.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: [siliconsasquatch.files.wordpress.com image 600x338]

I'm sure their Japanese branch will get right on that particular project.


Already done

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sleeper - Banana Skin
Youtube VfrShu_Lp2A
 
jaytkay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are far north where they get long, long days in the summer. Nottinghamshire is at 53 degrees latitude. for comparison, Juneau Alaska is at 58. That's only about 300 miles further north.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Your mom
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Broccoli ends in coli.
So does E coli.
Fark broccoli
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ask any ol' farmer and he'll tell you bullshiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're all inside eating crisps and other highly processed food that was manufactured well before the virus so we don't get it, and won't expire until there's a cure or we're all dead.
 
splorp!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: I believe radiation is involved.

[retrozap.com image 850x566]


Or aliens.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or just SCIENCE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or....get small

The image itself is questionable NSFW and I'd rather not get a time-out by posting directly. But, link to actual Ant-Man/Wasp fun times, courtesy of Marvel Comics. Yes, they actually published this.


http://cdn.epicstream.com/assets/uploa​ds/ckeditor/images/1515900938_Screen%2​0Shot%202018-01-14%20at%2011_34_35%20A​M.png
 
K3rberos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm less interested in how they grew it, and more wondering why they thought it was a good idea to elect it as PM.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a beauty
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Came for the headline...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
