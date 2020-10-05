 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Firsts of 2020 continue: California Has Its First 'Gigafire' in Modern History   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Temperature, Fahrenheit, previous record-setting fire, Celsius, Absolute zero, Wildfire, Boiling point, August Complex  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it is a nightmare for northern California.   Places that are very special to me are gone (or soon to be).

Hundreds of miles north of the fire they pictured.  Minor quibble.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should be suing the feds for failure to rake the forest.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shouldn't 1 million acres be a megafire?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you just made up a name for it, then it's going to be the first one.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Shouldn't 1 million acres be a megafire?


Doesnt sound as cool.

I have a feeling that blogger was just itching to describe a national disaster as a giga-something.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On Monday, the August Complex in Northern California surpassed 1 million acres burned, the threshold for a gigafire.

1 million = M (mega)
1 billion = G (giga)

Also, 1 thousand = K (kilo) and 1 trillion = T (tera).  For those who don't know.  Like the people in TFA, apparently.

/well, one commenter knew
 
olapbill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ah, I see we've covered the whole giga/mega thing.

What a megaclusterfark.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xanadian: On Monday, the August Complex in Northern California surpassed 1 million acres burned, the threshold for a gigafire.

1 million = M (mega)
1 billion = G (giga)

Also, 1 thousand = K (kilo) and 1 trillion = T (tera).  For those who don't know.  Like the people in TFA, apparently.

/well, one commenter knew


Isn't a million bytes a gigabyte?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
1 million acres burned

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Shouldn't 1 million acres be a megafire?


Not as marketable.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus f*ck Elon, get your shiat together!
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Gigafire" sounds like a SyFy schlockfest from the producers of "Sharknado."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's like ... a bunch of floppy disk fires!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heamer: "Gigafire" sounds like a SyFy schlockfest from the producers of "Sharknado."


You just wrote half the script... finish it off by dinner and sell that.
 
cirby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The first gigafire in modern history"

"The most recent wildfire that burned more than 1 million acres on the National Interagency Fire Center's list of "historically significant" blazes was 2004's Taylor Complex in Alaska. "

Apparently, "modern history" started in 2005.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArkPanda: Shouldn't 1 million acres be a megafire?


Yes
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whidbey: xanadian: On Monday, the August Complex in Northern California surpassed 1 million acres burned, the threshold for a gigafire.

1 million = M (mega)
1 billion = G (giga)

Also, 1 thousand = K (kilo) and 1 trillion = T (tera).  For those who don't know.  Like the people in TFA, apparently.

/well, one commenter knew

Isn't a million bytes a gigabyte?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In California, you have to treat gigafires like regular employees, not independent contractors.
 
