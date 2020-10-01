 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Tennessean)   13 pallets surplus COVID testing materials, swabs and other items too numerous to mention. Place Bid, Reserve Not Met, hold on a minute   (tennessean.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, Nashville, Tennessee, Federal government of the United States, United States, state of Tennessee, U.S. state, Tennessee, state officials, Federal Emergency Management Agency  
•       •       •

1608 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 5:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one "accidentally" do this? Is there someone left who hasn't heard of COVID?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, "mistakenly." Uh-huh. Yup. Total slip up.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting bid: $100
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Yes, "mistakenly." Uh-huh. Yup. Total slip up.


yeah, this
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you can't see it test for it doesn't exist.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you don't test, there are no new cases.

thereIfixedit
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The company name Kushner Griftco seems a little on the nose.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The company name Kushner Griftco seems a little on the nose.


At least they didn't go with the other option Ivanka Makeruble
 
Bruscar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
State of Tennessee mistakenly caught auctioning Corona Virus supplies.

For they shall neither lie, steal, nor cheat ... nor tolerate those who get caught.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Starting bid: $100


I'd buy it for $100. Then I'd sell back to the federal government for $300,000
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: propasaurus: Starting bid: $100

I'd buy it for $100. Then I'd sell back to the federal government for $300,000


My guess is someone in Tennessee had that exact thought.
'Hmmm... I'll just put these 13 pallets of COVID medical supplies up for auction for $100..."
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mistake my ass! Some slickster politician got caught trying to sell it for personal profit.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: How does one "accidentally" do this? Is there someone left who hasn't heard of COVID?


Easy: check the wrong box on a form, fill the wrong line, use the wrong form, or it could be a software bug, etc...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of all the things that were never mistakes, this mistake was the neverest.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: If you can't see it test for it doesn't exist.


How about this for a conspiracy theory: One way to spread Teh 'Rona is on the end of a testing swab, and so the Chinese, paid by (((SOROS!))) to do it, invented Teh 'Rona, and sent shipments to (((SOROS!))) hidden in the Rape Kits of Messican illegal aliens, and (((SOROS!))) ordered his liberal Deep State operatives in the CDC to contaminate all the testing swabs with Teh 'Rona, and then shipped the contaminated testing swabs to the various target locations in Antifa, BLM, and Democrat get-out-the-vote buses, and Trump was giving a coded message to Real Muricans, by saying that if you don't test for it, you can't get it.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it too much, after a few shots of 180 proof rum and four or five hits of Heisenberg Blue Meth. It explains everything.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.