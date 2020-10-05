 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   The L.A. Times thinks cam girls never existed until the pandemic closed strip clubs   (latimes.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Striptease, Strip club, group of dancers, virtual strip show, early days of the COVID-19, weekly three-hour show, Coco Ono, Jumbo's dancer  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 2:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkin_Crazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, I have credit card statements that say different.

I.. I mean my friend does.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Clown Room"?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Giggity tag?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, cam girls are eccentric, just a little bit off center if you ask me, but along with the lifter girls, I'd tappet with my push rod.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "Clown Room"?


I enjoyed my visit.  I purchased some Bugles from the vending machine next to the stage.  Nothing classes up a visit to the strip club like Bugles.
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, Kitty Kitty...
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Every young female social media influencer also has an onlyfans page. It pays more than their YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, SnapChat, etc... combined.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cheaper to put themselves through online college.
 
olapbill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*grabs popcorn*
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I told those strippers to use the money for computer classes thats not what I meant.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaches 'Mommy Complex' Official Music Video
Youtube iXJEw0-sGEE
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The LA Times thinks I will pay money to read am article about camgirls.

I won't even pay for porn, why would I pay for articles about porn??
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should you spend hundreds of dollars to watch a Dangers of Meth Addiction PSA, or for $20 a camgirl in Thailand will do whatever you want. Hmmmm decisions...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were young ladies selling custom videos online over twenty years ago. Also you could get pirate copies of most all of them on Usenet.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: There were young ladies selling custom videos online over twenty years ago. Also you could get pirate copies of most all of them on Usenet.


I heard that's how Mona Lisa got her start.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whooooooooole lot of slut shaming from a bunch of guys in this thread.

First off, who farking cares? If a woman wants to make a few beans off guys who can't see b00bies unless they go on line? More power to them. I know a few women who have OnlyFans pages. No daddy issues, not "sleeping around" (isn't it always that women are "whores" who get plenty of sex but guys do and they're awesome?), perfectly normal people with perfectly normal lives, they just realized that they could make some money shaking what $DEITY gave them to a bunch of desperate wankers with the sort of scorch marks on their credit cards that only nonexistent sex lives could produce.

Women have titties. Women have bits. Guys like to see bits and titties. Guys who can't see bits and titties IRL are willing to pay to see them despite the exabytes of free pr0n out there.

Ladies, take advantage of the desperation!
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: Whooooooooole lot of slut shaming from a bunch of guys in this thread.

First off, who farking cares? If a woman wants to make a few beans off guys who can't see b00bies unless they go on line? More power to them. I know a few women who have OnlyFans pages. No daddy issues, not "sleeping around" (isn't it always that women are "whores" who get plenty of sex but guys do and they're awesome?), perfectly normal people with perfectly normal lives, they just realized that they could make some money shaking what $DEITY gave them to a bunch of desperate wankers with the sort of scorch marks on their credit cards that only nonexistent sex lives could produce.

Women have titties. Women have bits. Guys like to see bits and titties. Guys who can't see bits and titties IRL are willing to pay to see them despite the exabytes of free pr0n out there.

Ladies, take advantage of the desperation!


If only I had a million smarts to give.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow , those are some hard looking chippies. I would be checking my kidneys after a dance from one of them
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: No Giggity tag?


Did you even looks at the picture?  No thanks.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speaking of, whatever happened to Jenny from Jennicam?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've walked into some of the gnarliest strip clubs on the planet and confidently held my own with the women and their various sales approaches, but there is something crazy intimidating about cam girls. How is that even possible? It's virtual.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iXJEw0-s​GEE]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


FRUIT SALAD, YUMMY YUMMY
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is only ONE stripper show I would EVER pay to watch....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

veale728: The LA Times thinks I will pay money to read am article about camgirls.

I won't even pay for porn, why would I pay for articles about porn??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olapbill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unikitty: unchellmatt: Whooooooooole lot of slut shaming from a bunch of guys in this thread.

First off, who farking cares? If a woman wants to make a few beans off guys who can't see b00bies unless they go on line? More power to them. I know a few women who have OnlyFans pages. No daddy issues, not "sleeping around" (isn't it always that women are "whores" who get plenty of sex but guys do and they're awesome?), perfectly normal people with perfectly normal lives, they just realized that they could make some money shaking what $DEITY gave them to a bunch of desperate wankers with the sort of scorch marks on their credit cards that only nonexistent sex lives could produce.

Women have titties. Women have bits. Guys like to see bits and titties. Guys who can't see bits and titties IRL are willing to pay to see them despite the exabytes of free pr0n out there.

Ladies, take advantage of the desperation!

If only I had a million smarts to give.


you do have a load of smarts tho
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olapbill: Unikitty: unchellmatt: Whooooooooole lot of slut shaming from a bunch of guys in this thread.

First off, who farking cares? If a woman wants to make a few beans off guys who can't see b00bies unless they go on line? More power to them. I know a few women who have OnlyFans pages. No daddy issues, not "sleeping around" (isn't it always that women are "whores" who get plenty of sex but guys do and they're awesome?), perfectly normal people with perfectly normal lives, they just realized that they could make some money shaking what $DEITY gave them to a bunch of desperate wankers with the sort of scorch marks on their credit cards that only nonexistent sex lives could produce.

Women have titties. Women have bits. Guys like to see bits and titties. Guys who can't see bits and titties IRL are willing to pay to see them despite the exabytes of free pr0n out there.

Ladies, take advantage of the desperation!

If only I had a million smarts to give.

you do have a load of smarts tho


Aw, you just made my day, babe. <3 Good to see you, btw.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Whooooooooole lot of slut shaming from a bunch of guys in this thread.

First off, who farking cares? If a woman wants to make a few beans off guys who can't see b00bies unless they go on line? More power to them. I know a few women who have OnlyFans pages. No daddy issues, not "sleeping around" (isn't it always that women are "whores" who get plenty of sex but guys do and they're awesome?), perfectly normal people with perfectly normal lives, they just realized that they could make some money shaking what $DEITY gave them to a bunch of desperate wankers with the sort of scorch marks on their credit cards that only nonexistent sex lives could produce.

Women have titties. Women have bits. Guys like to see bits and titties. Guys who can't see bits and titties IRL are willing to pay to see them despite the exabytes of free pr0n out there.

Ladies, take advantage of the desperation!


Uh, no there's not.

There's one guy who was lied to by his ex-fiancé.

I don't even disagree with you, except to say maybe you should have waited 50 posts before throwing the misogyny flag.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: How is that even possible? It's virtual.


I think it's because you can be tossed out on your butt for the slightest "wrong" in a cam room and other people can see the stuff you're saying, whereas in a strip club you're just kind of "there" and don't have to worry about arbitrary rules like censorship on the internet (like cam girls do).
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: I don't even disagree with you, except to say maybe you should have waited 50 posts before throwing the misogyny flag.


Nah, figured I'd get in early. Most of the time I like to just sit and watch the flames, others I like to toss in an ember or two, THEN watch the flames.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cam girls?

Madonna - Open Your Heart (Official Music Video)
Youtube snsTmi9N9Gs



/enough of a history lesson?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Cam girls?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/snsTmi9N​9Gs]


/enough of a history lesson?


She's a Beauty - The Tubes
Youtube DVHwLbIN8qc
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gopher321: "Clown Room"?

I enjoyed my visit.  I purchased some Bugles from the vending machine next to the stage.  Nothing classes up a visit to the strip club like Bugles.


Did you do the freddy krueger thing? I hear strippers love it:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.