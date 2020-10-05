 Skip to content
(CNBC)   CDC demurely decides that, why yes, covid is transmissible through the air. Who could have thunk it?   (cnbc.com) divider line
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It is not a coincidence that they did this right after the Trump Campaign, aka the executive branch, was decapitated by COVID. There's no one there to stop them.

News tag is more appropo.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It is not a coincidence that they did this right after the Trump Campaign, aka the executive branch, was decapitated by COVID. There's no one there to stop them.

News tag is more appropo.


They probably won't care that Trump fires them at this point; if he did, he pretty much confirms he and his den of thieves have been hiding the truth at this point.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And the emperor has no lungs.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.


What, just because South Korea has been saying it since February, you expected us to listen?  DO YOU KNOW WHO WE ARE!?!?!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.


I think the point of this news is that the CDC is finally able to formally say so without worrying that a Trump toady will redact or rescind that statement.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of course it farking DOES!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They said that before

Trump ordered it changed.

They said that before

Trump ordered it changed.

They said that before

Trump ordered it changed.

They said that before

Trump ordered it changed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.


There are subtle epidemiological differences between airborne and aerosol transmission. But for the average person, it's about the same.

Now I'm curious about surface transmission. Have we been soaking every counter in disinfectant for nothing?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's how Trump got it. I pray that Trump finds the wisdom to remember that he is God so that he quickly heals himself and gets back to owning the Libs.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ya think?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Um, why wouldn't it be? Refusing to believe science doesn't negate its existence.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd comment, but, I'm done yelling the obvious to the oblivious.

Please, stay home.
If you have to leave your home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and bring hand sanitizer with you.
If you bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure.
If you bring people back home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Assume everyone you encounter, including yourself, may be carrying COVID-19, and that anything for which you can't personally vouch has been contaminated & should at least be sanitized.

For nearly a year now, our government has lied to us, over and over again, through channels previously considered trustworthy and credible, because the GOP protected their money at the expense of our lives and livelihoods. Over 1 in 43 Americans, at this point, has contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Do your best to slow that roll.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I'M SPRAYING YOU ALL WITH CHINA VIRUS!"
deadline.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, if only the CDC hadn't been hamstringed for 9 months, wonder if we would have been told earlier.
 
RipplesSaison
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.


Oh, you must have started listening to the people who actually seemed intelligent and maybe you forgot that all the official govt agencies and organs have been directed to downplay a deadly virus and mislead the public, maliciously and on purpose, by an insane orange man who idiots voted for because supposedly he was good for something but plainly isn't.

We knew it already, but the CDC was peddling Trump's party line of ass bullshiat that has hurt the country and killed people. Just FYI in case you missed all that.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like to think it is only transmissible through eating ass.  Which makes sense if you think about the Rose Garden Party.
 
listerine69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It is not a coincidence that they did this right after the Trump Campaign, aka the executive branch, was decapitated by COVID. There's no one there to stop them.

News tag is more appropo.

They probably won't care that Trump fires them at this point; if he did, he pretty much confirms he and his den of thieves have been hiding the truth at this point.


Oh that the Russians were behind this too?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
While the boss is away the CDC will (return to being a scientific and non-political entity)

/Shoot, that doesn't rhyme.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.

There are subtle epidemiological differences between airborne and aerosol transmission. But for the average person, it's about the same.

Now I'm curious about surface transmission. Have we been soaking every counter in disinfectant for nothing?


Dr. Michael Osterholm says that there's little evidence fomites are a big part of transmission (unless the virus is frozen immediately and then shipped, like China is claiming, but I haven't heard about this being a problem in the US): https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid​-19/po​dcasts-webinars
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Will we ever trust the CDC ever again...

How much damage have we done?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

/maybe not old news for the Trump Cult
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.

There are subtle epidemiological differences between airborne and aerosol transmission. But for the average person, it's about the same.

Now I'm curious about surface transmission. Have we been soaking every counter in disinfectant for nothing?


From what I can find, surface transmission is negligible, but still a good idea to kill lots of other non-covid things.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course the WH is allowing this change now, they have to get ahead of the 'entire administration of window lickers sickened' ads.
 
COMALite J [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boss Tweet is no longer in any position to demand they toss science in favor of his whims.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, and I bet they sold all their stock in Lysol wipes on Friday.
 
olapbill
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: If you bring stuff back home, practice sterile procedure.
If you bring people back home, ensure that they wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer.
Assume everyone you encounter, including yourself, may be carrying COVID-19, and that anything for which you can't personally vouch has been contaminated & should at least be sanitized.


pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: .

Now I'm curious about surface transmission. Have we been soaking every counter in disinfectant for nothing?


If it's in droplets/ air why would it not be on surfaces?
That said, how often do you run your fingers across a surface and then jab it in your eye or nose?
Ymmv
Clean everything.
Stop touching your face and orifices and mucus membrane.
I have except in the shower.
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.


Of course we did.

The Trump admin and the GOP have been playing the mask thing down, in case you are from another timeline where there is no Rona.

Trump admin is now chock full of Rona because of this and now are trying to have it walked back by the CDC.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RipplesSaison
Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.

Oh, you must have started listening to the people who actually seemed intelligent and maybe you forgot that all the official govt agencies and organs have been directed to downplay a deadly virus and mislead the public, maliciously and on purpose, by an insane orange man who idiots voted for because supposedly he was good for something but plainly isn't.

We knew it already, but the CDC was peddling Trump's party line of ass bullshiat that has hurt the country and killed people. Just FYI in case you missed all that.

A good portion of America has been wearing masks since April upon CDC recommendation so you are the only one who has missed the memo. Make sure to wash your hands and stay 6 feet apart unless you missed that memo also.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Will we ever trust the CDC ever again...

How much damage have we done?


All of it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fabric_Man: .

Now I'm curious about surface transmission. Have we been soaking every counter in disinfectant for nothing?

If it's in droplets/ air why would it not be on surfaces?
That said, how often do you run your fingers across a surface and then jab it in your eye or nose?
Ymmv
Clean everything.
Stop touching your face and orifices and mucus membrane.
I have except in the shower.


Scratching, eye rubbing is pretty much involuntary.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

akya: While the boss is away the CDC will (return to being a scientific and non-political entity)

/Shoot, that doesn't rhyme.


"...stop being an accomplice in his farking up the U.S.A."?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.

There are subtle epidemiological differences between airborne and aerosol transmission. But for the average person, it's about the same.

Now I'm curious about surface transmission. Have we been soaking every counter in disinfectant for nothing?


Nope, we know from New Zealand that surface transmission is possible, cold storage food workers there came down with the first new cases well after the country was clear of the virus, the only logical explanation is that they got it from handling the shipments coming in from China or Brazil, so at least while at fridge or freezer temps the virus can live on surfaces long enough to survive a long ocean voyage and then be transferred to people.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Under these circumstances, scientists believe that the amount of infectious smaller droplet and particles produced by the people with COVID-19 became concentrated enough to spread the virus to other people. "

"...particles produced by the people with COVID-19 became concentrated enough to spread the virus to other people. "

"...became concentrated enough to spread the virus to other people. "


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159​1​-020-0843-2

"Under these circumstances, scientists believe that the amount of infectious smaller droplet and particles produced by the people with COVID-19 became concentrated enough to spread the virus to other people. "
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Did we not farking know this already? Isn't that the whole farking reason masks? farking shiat.


No, there is a push to force more mask wearing and tough to breath through masks.

I wont be happy until masks are surgically implanted on everyone's face.
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the pros that knows the saying that goes, the foes that arose from covering our nose will finally admit their deceased boss blows, and Joes presidency shows the tag on dons toes (before the first snows) will descend to new lows, covered with the dirt one of his hoes throws on the grave a democrat mows between the Arlington rows, ending our woes in a reclined pose.

/ Fuhq Nostradomus
// I got game
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We knew this like months ago.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It is not a coincidence that they did this right after the Trump Campaign, aka the executive branch, was decapitated by COVID. There's no one there to stop them.

News tag is more appropo.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
