(Live Science)   Farkers REALLY are drinking more, not just Drew   (livescience.com) divider line
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's cool a definite Improvement
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2020 deserves nothing less than total, inebriated scorn.

Emphasis on enibriated.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*inebriated

\if you can't spell it then stop doing it
 
Jesterling
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Personalized Fark ad from a couple weeks ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I see you
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, the President said malaria meds worked so I started drinking more tonic. It's only natural to put a splash of gin and a twist of lime in.

I'm also scurvy free!
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went from drinking once a week to having my kid graduate high school and not leave. So I drank more. Then covid lockdown happened and now I'm drinking on average a 6pack of 8-12% abv beers every farking day starting at 11am while working from home on my systems analyst gig for an insurance company.

To say that my stomach/intestines aren't happy with this lifestyle would be an understatement.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Personalized Fark ad from a couple weeks ago:

[Fark user image image 431x466]

/I see you


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went from zero drinking to moderate drinking back to zero.  I'm a terrible alcoholic.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had my first beer the other day since the first lockdowns began:  chocolate stout, and it was delish.  Other than that, it's been George Dickel once or maybe twice a week and a Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic with lime.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's the American way.  When in the middle of a pandemic that primarily (though not solely) targets the old and the unhealthy, we respond with unhealthy choices.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is there some reason this is surprising?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Canadians too. My wine import biz is up 26% over last year.
 
LiveDemo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have been drinking more since November 2016. If Biden doesn't win, my liver is moving to Canada without me.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: *inebriated

\if you can't spell it then stop doing it


You could say that 2020 is enabling our inebriation, so "enebriated" should hereby enter the lexicon.

Hereby.

...and such as...like
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aaaaaand?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I certainly am - at home.

This lunchtime the wife and I shared a 75 cl bottle of Tripel Karmeleit, followed that up with a bottle of Paulaner Salvator and then I went solo with a Bacchus Kriek.

Tonight I plan to polish off a Tynt Meadow (English Trappist beer) and then a couple of other beers (one of which will probably be 'Barnard Castle Eye Test').
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I actually haven't drank any alcohol in years. Pandemic isn't making me drink alcohol either. So if there's a booze shortage because of a rush like there was for toilet paper I'll be immune.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jesterling: Personalized Fark ad from a couple weeks ago:

[Fark user image 431x466]

/I see you


I thought that was a turkey from the oven at first
 
SevenSeven
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, subby. Lots more. When I get furloughed in a couple weeks it'll be even more. Not sure how sustainable this is going to be. Moar Beer.
 
