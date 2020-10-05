 Skip to content
(Bakersfield Now)   Subby shouldn't have to give a "Protip" here. See if you can figure out the lesson here without it   (bakersfieldnow.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Way ahead of you, Submitter.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinclair
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do you not see a person sized lump ahead of your car?

I hope they tested and/or suspect the driver.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no speed bumps in the McDonald's drive thru lane, that's my guess.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't Rollerskate in a Buffalo herd?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pro Tip: Buy french fies first, then take quaaludes.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Burgers can ruin your health?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 288x306]

Way ahead of you, Submitter.


You know, that pro tip gets a lot of heat, but If I remember correctly that boss required a ton of ammo and when you shot it there was no visual indication that you were doing damage, until it keeled over.

I mean, yeah, it makes sense, but on the other hand there are a ton of games, in which, if you don't see a visual indication of damage being done it means you're doing something wrong.

/I mean, not Doom where everything is basically "shoot it until it dies" but still.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?


Texting is pretty much always my guess in these matters.  Something phone-related
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Naido: Benevolent Misanthrope: WTF?

Texting is pretty much always my guess in these matters.  Something phone-related


Like maybe the McDonald's app? Because it's 2020, of course there has to be one.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

akya: Somacandra: [Fark user image 288x306]

Way ahead of you, Submitter.

You know, that pro tip gets a lot of heat, but If I remember correctly that boss required a ton of ammo and when you shot it there was no visual indication that you were doing damage, until it keeled over.

I mean, yeah, it makes sense, but on the other hand there are a ton of games, in which, if you don't see a visual indication of damage being done it means you're doing something wrong.

/I mean, not Doom where everything is basically "shoot it until it dies" but still.


The Protip was made as a joke. It did not actually come from GamePro magazine.

Also, the Cyberdemon is better handled with the Plasma Rifle than the rocket launcher because the Cyberdemon is immune to rocket explosion splash damage which means that he takes reduced damage from rockets compared to all other monsters.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lie down in a Burger King drive thru instead- no danger of cars passing through
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How the fark do you not see a person sized lump ahead of your car?

I hope they tested and/or suspect the driver.


Most drive-thrus aren't a straight shot with a long line of sight.  The way they build cars these days makes them have really poor visibility when it comes to being able to see things on the ground in front of the car without a long line of sight.  And honestly, guy laying in the road isn't high on the list of things you're looking for while digging in your pocket for your wallet at a drive-thru.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TikTok ghost dare- as covered on Fark Sunday.

Even AdBot algorithms figured it out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buy a car with such a superb suspension that you do not feel it when driving over people?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
McDonalds will kill you?
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the person that died was high on coke, this never would have happened. Nobody is laying down at a drive through when high.
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lay in the Burger King drive through? No danger there.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean I'm not saying McDonalds necessarily gives you the rona but... >gestures wildly at west wing<
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SpectroBoy: How the fark do you not see a person sized lump ahead of your car?

I hope they tested and/or suspect the driver.

Most drive-thrus aren't a straight shot with a long line of sight.  The way they build cars these days makes them have really poor visibility when it comes to being able to see things on the ground in front of the car without a long line of sight.  And honestly, guy laying in the road isn't high on the list of things you're looking for while digging in your pocket for your wallet at a drive-thru.


If it's a fast food restaurant I always assume there could be little kids running around like maniacs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vern: Lay in the Burger King drive through? No danger there.


They have onion rings.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Buy a car with such a superb suspension that you do not feel it when driving over people?


easy to mistake a body for a drive-thru speedbump.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vern: Lay in the Burger King drive through? No danger there.


Stay out of the bathroom.  I hear it's busy in there
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Use a condom?

/dnrtfa
//wear a mask
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ok, ok, ok...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: There are no speed bumps in the McDonald's drive thru lane, that's my guess.


Not any more.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ski9600: Use a condom?

/dnrtfa
//wear a mask


So that's where the little packets of special sauce come from.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After eating at McD's I usually feel like shaving my head and walking into the ocean but to each his own.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man lying, down in McDonald's drive-thru, run over and killed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/A comma, a comma, my kingdom for a comma.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Man lying down in McDonald's drive-thru run over and killed"

So he was run over AND killed.  Talk about a bad day!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like either someone was severely inebriated, or it was possibly an insurance scam gone wrong.
 
