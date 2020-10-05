 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida Man's truck assumes the position and he is subsequently taunted by the Polk County Sheriff's Department   (fox13news.com) divider line
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the one and only time a set of Truck Nutz would have been kind of awesome:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As humorous as that sounds, you linked to Faux news. So you and the story can fark right off.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Toxophil: As humorous as that sounds, you linked to Faux news. So you and the story can fark right off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Suddenly, it struck Austin. Not that he was making things worse by fleeing from the popo. What struck him was two prongs from another deputy's Taser that stopped him like....well, like a pickup truck that ran into steel cables."

Priceless.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mateomaui: "Suddenly, it struck Austin. Not that he was making things worse by fleeing from the popo. What struck him was two prongs from another deputy's Taser that stopped him like....well, like a pickup truck that ran into steel cables."

Priceless.


I swear that someone who wrote that is a Farker who wrote some deliberate Fark-bait.
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great parking job.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Toxophil: As humorous as that sounds, you linked to Faux news. So you and the story can fark right off.

[Fark user image image 320x400]


Ew.
Hereto, but still... Just... Ew.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: This is the one and only time a set of Truck Nutz would have been kind of awesome:

[Fark user image 850x428]


I am surprised they didn't tack on a charge of damage to public property.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Toxophil: jim32rr: Toxophil: As humorous as that sounds, you linked to Faux news. So you and the story can fark right off.

[Fark user image image 320x400]

Ew.
Hereto, but still... Just... Ew.


Ok, though she was someone else. Quite drunk right now. I recant the ew.
This is fark, so I immediately thought you were posting a conservative pundit. After a quick reverse image search, yeah, she's a 10.

/Can't get hot for a conservative woman
//Brain damage is not my fetish.
///I'm sorry I ever doubted you
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The best part is this guy will attempt this again so he can be famous.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shame. That was a nice truck.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why wasn't he ticketed for double-parking?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Deputies said the attempted a trafficking stop in the Lynchburg area."

Spell-check is much cheaper than an editor; what could go wrong?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fark the police
 
