Dolly Parton in talks to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She will automatically win a SAG award if she does it.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NGL, I'd look.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
about 50 years too late.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem here is that her knees and her nipples would be in the same location on the photo.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
brilliant headline.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: brilliant headline.


Not sure why they changed it...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I understand they will use the Claude Monet filter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes please! Love that woman!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am interested to find out if we will finally see all those tattoos she is purported to have.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tell me they're publishing a trove of her 50-55 year-old nudes.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oh, who am I kidding
 
SirMadness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This headline sucks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's Playboy.

She'll be airbrushed so heavily she'll look 35.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jonjr215: vudukungfu: brilliant headline.

Not sure why they changed it...



So.... what was it?


ALSO, would this finally prove my (and others') long-held theory that Mrs. Parton is a jockey-sized man?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
lectos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Snapper Carr

It's Playboy.

She'll be airbrushed so heavily she'll look 35.

Her surgical artist has already done half the work.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Honestly, there's a few ladies of the older persuasion I'd be happy to see in nothing but a smile. Dolly Parton is one of them.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess us bluegrass aficionados will just have to wait for her to pose for Penthouse.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The feature will be on pages 9-to-5.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since it's Playboy, not Hustler, we won't be viewing the "exploded hotpocket".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Please include an extensive interview.   She's an intelligent, accomplished woman, and Playboy has good interviewers.  Hope they use them.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This thread never stood a chance. Love it.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirMadness: This headline sucks.


The mods changed it for some reason.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brap: I guess us bluegrass aficionados will just have to wait for her to pose for Penthouse.


Bluegrass you say.
Am I to assume this means the carpets and drapes don't match, if you know what I mean?
If so, please share how you know.
Asking for a friend
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

petuniapup: jonjr215: vudukungfu: brilliant headline.

Not sure why they changed it...


So.... what was it?

_________________________________
Original Headline:

Dolly Parton in talks to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday. Photoshop team being told to expect longer hours than 9-5
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: It's Playboy.

She'll be airbrushed so heavily she'll look 35.


Does that mean her boobs will be underage?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: Please include an extensive interview.   She's an intelligent, accomplished woman, and Playboy has good interviewers.  Hope they use them.


Dolly has never been shy about leveraging her assets, but she's smart, determined, with a savvy business mind (and pretty progressive, too).  She's also responsible for making Pigeon Forge a destination resort area, so she can do whatever she damn well pleases.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lurkey: Since it's Playboy, not Hustler, we won't be viewing the "exploded hotpocket".


Jazz hands.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure. Her and Helen Mirren. And throw in Susan Sarandon while you're at it.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jonjr215: She will automatically win a SAG award if she does it.


Her Cannes will outlive us all.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Years make us all look old.  I would still appreciate a good look at her massive and beautiful attention grabbers, in whatever shape they are in, with all due respect.
i.redd.itView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

vanidades.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kokomo61: bughunter: Please include an extensive interview.   She's an intelligent, accomplished woman, and Playboy has good interviewers.  Hope they use them.

Dolly has never been shy about leveraging her assets, but she's smart, determined, with a savvy business mind (and pretty progressive, too).  She's also responsible for making Pigeon Forge a destination resort area, so she can do whatever she damn well pleases.


Yep.  I admire formidable women.

I married one.

/I bet Dolly has huge tracts of anecdotes, too
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x615]



Bully! Bully for you, sir! Bully I say! Get in the mood with a good old fashioned college fight song, lke this...

Fight fiercely Harvard
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dolly is a national treasure. She can do whatever she wants.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dolly Parton has never hidden the fact that she's had quite a bit of work done.  Between that and all the airbrushing, this is going to look like a cartoon.
 
