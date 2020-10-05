 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Today's housing market being ruined by coastal transplants and their cheap money is: Denver   (cnbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be the story in most decent cities. The economy rolls on for some.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
yah. I know many software folks who bugged out for Denver. death knell for any city.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(disclosure: I'm software folks too. we are terrible, but mostly just the young, until they get old, and then we are awesome)
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i moved to denver in 93.  they were grousing about the influx then.  it seemed there was a 3 way in and outflow - denver, california, and texas.
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What a bunch "coastal" types look like once they destroy the area they are in, they just
move on and do it all over again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Denver deserves what it gets.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Denver has been insanely expensive by flyover standards for 20+ years.

I don't understand it.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone needing a house in Denver?  I got one, 984 sq. ft. and inexpensive for the market.  Not officially on market yet.

Leaving the area because it's getting too rich for my blood.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scumm: (disclosure: I'm software folks too. we are terrible, but mostly just the young, until they get old, and then we are awesome)


Awesome = "demand everything be re-written the same way we did it in 1988"

/well, when I was with BLUNDERSOFT we...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is not the first time.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They need to start zoning new neighborhoods for owner use only.  You buy a hiuse there, only you can use it.  You can not rent it out on airbnb or to another family.

You can let someone stay there rent free, but no money better be changing hands.  The problem with our housing market is bored rich house wives and rich retired seniours who buy up cheap houses as tax dodges and then play landlord in their spare time to pass the time.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Denver's housing market has been going bonkers for the past several years. There were bidding wars and escalation clauses in offers and the like going on when I bought my current place six years ago, and we've had consistently low inventory and very little new construction of anything but apartments since then.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a problem here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Most people can't compete with that kind of money. Housing keeps going up and yet most people can't afford it. There are people here in Texas who aren't happy with Californians at all. I'm not happy about them driving up the cost of housing. Others hate them because they are bringing liberal politics here. For that I hope they continue to come.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: They need to start zoning new neighborhoods for owner use only.  You buy a hiuse there, only you can use it.  You can not rent it out on airbnb or to another family.

You can let someone stay there rent free, but no money better be changing hands.  The problem with our housing market is bored rich house wives and rich retired seniours who buy up cheap houses as tax dodges and then play landlord in their spare time to pass the time.


Ok , commie.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Denver has been insanely expensive by flyover standards for 20+ years.

I don't understand it.


Because it's really nice, has modern industry, is easy to get to, doesn't have a great deal of natural disasters, has a very livable winter, doesn't have an intolerable summer, etc etc

Most of flyover country has shiat amenities and shiat weather.
 
Olliewog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Started looking for a new place March/April 2019.  Found some but am picky about location (NW/Western burbs outside Denver) and could not fathom spending (at that time) $415 - 445K on a fixer upper that had no updates since Reagan was in office and updated homes (not flips) at $460K plus.  I looked at over 200 homes.  My criteria was simple - smaller home (under 2000 SF, pref around 1600 - 1800); 3 - 4 beds; 2.5 baths; separate dining area and a basement. They were shockingly hard to find.

Still looking but am most likely staying put.  The same fixer uppers now start at $475 and an updated 60's/70's ranch can start at $490K.

What the article does not state is that the salaries have slid down in Denver over the last 6 months.  On various job boards I see open positions listed at companies that I have seen in the past.  Usually 10 - 15% lower salary than last year across the board and tighter competition due to numer of applicants.

Would love to leave CO but my job is here and I cannot work remote and am not willing to take a huge paycut at this time.
 
jst3p
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I own two homes in the Denver metro and I am really enjoying the increase in equity.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: They need to start zoning new neighborhoods for owner use only.  You buy a hiuse there, only you can use it.  You can not rent it out on airbnb or to another family.

You can let someone stay there rent free, but no money better be changing hands.  The problem with our housing market is bored rich house wives and rich retired seniours who buy up cheap houses as tax dodges and then play landlord in their spare time to pass the time.


More like Blackstone and Berkshire Hathway than bored housewives, but you're correct that literal rent seeking is in fact a problem.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bfh0417: winedrinkingman: They need to start zoning new neighborhoods for owner use only.  You buy a hiuse there, only you can use it.  You can not rent it out on airbnb or to another family.

You can let someone stay there rent free, but no money better be changing hands.  The problem with our housing market is bored rich house wives and rich retired seniours who buy up cheap houses as tax dodges and then play landlord in their spare time to pass the time.

Ok , commie.


Ok, parasite.

Seriously though - where did you wackos pull this "commie" shiat from? Have you finally looked up from your disintegrating tape of "Red Dawn" that you've been masturbating to for the last 35 years? Do you really think that everyone has an equal shot at owning everything and it's just their laziness that holds them back? Have you looked at who DOES own everything? Fark off and crawl back under your NRA belt buckle.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bhcompy: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Denver has been insanely expensive by flyover standards for 20+ years.

I don't understand it.

Because it's really nice, has modern industry, is easy to get to, doesn't have a great deal of natural disasters, has a very livable winter, doesn't have an intolerable summer, etc etc

Most of flyover country has shiat amenities and shiat weather.


What?
WTF?
You're a Denver native that has never gone outside city limits?
It's a completely average midwest city.
Close to mountains is it's only bene.
Spoors is the biggest drawback. That piss is just awful. Fat tire isn't much better.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ain't so bad.  I bought my condo and house in Denver before they came.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
House across the street (Denver suburb) went up for sale last week.  It closed in four days for tens of thousands over the asking price.  It's been a seller's market for a number of years now.

/my nephew moved back in with his parents
 
