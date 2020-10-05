 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   'Slavery was hard and so is this' may not be the best advert for a gym   (metro.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Fail, Slavery, Facebook post, part of their Black History Month celebrations, black history month, Facebook page, gym's social media page, Arab slave trade, celebrate Black History Month  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 3:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, if Eli Whitney hadn't invented the kettlebell, a lot of analysts believe CrossFit would have been abolished in 2007. Fact.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


I see people on spin machines and people doing push-ups (which does not even require going to the gym). What kind of an idiot would compare either to what Black slaves had to endure on a daily basis?

I mean, if they showed people doing leg-day workouts I would understand, but this is just amateur stuff.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dimensio:
this is just amateur stuff.


The Toby: Bend/pick/carry 100 yards (80# men, 45# women) - AMRAP in 12 hours

3, 2, 1, GO!

Follow us on Insta at @TastelessGym
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok, maybe I'm missing something in the post, but how the fark are you supposed to actually do that work out?
1 rep of 1 exercise, two reps of two, but before you start 3, you have to go back and do 1 and 2 every time? How the fark do you ever actually get to 3?
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, maybe I'm missing something in the post, but how the fark are you supposed to actually do that work out?
1 rep of 1 exercise, two reps of two, but before you start 3, you have to go back and do 1 and 2 every time? How the fark do you ever actually get to 3?


This is why you wouldnt have made a very good slave.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This was their contributions to Black history month.

mean
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How hard is it to come up up with  non-offensive gym advertising? Here's a couple off the top of my head :

This workout will whip you... No let me try again

Bring a friend event, drag them hear in chains... Wait.

Your muscles will be burning like a holo... Wow this is hard.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WHEY PROTEIN (RUSSIAN SONG) OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO HD
Youtube gGkx8W0uQ98
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I was a plantation master, back in the olden timey days, I would have a policy where every slave would get an ice cream cake on their birthday.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rally the Bounty Hunters | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube LBoMfDyzR9k
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: 'Please tell me you are not seriously equating going to the gym with the horrors of the slave trade?!'

well.... it IS the gym, soooo.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought Black History Month was in February.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
great self promotion for male adult film star.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet they had great cardio
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's the actual workout:

Great God Almighty gonna pick a bale of cotton
Great God Almighty gonna pick a bale a day
Great God Almighty gonna pick a bale of cotton
Great God Almighty gonna pick a bale a day

Oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

You got to jump down, turn around and pick a bale of cotton
You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale a day
You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale of cotton
You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale a day

Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

Me and my wife can pick a bale of cotton
Me and my wife gonna pick a bale a day
Me and my wife can pick a bale of cotton
Me and my wife can pick a bale a day

Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

Oh me and my gal gonna pick a bale of cotton
Well me and my gal gonna pick a bale a day
Well me and my gal gonna pick a bale of cotton
Me and my gal gonna pick a bale a day

Oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

Oh me and my buddy can pick a bale of cotton
Me and my buddy can pick a bale a day
Me and my buddy can pick a bale of cotton
Me and my buddy can pick a bale a day

Oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

Me and my partner can pick a bale of cotton
Well me and my partner can pick a bale a day
Well me and my partner can pick a bale of cotton
Me and my partner can pick a bale a day

Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale of cotton
You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale a day
You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale of cotton
You got to jump down and turn around and pick a bale a day

Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day

Great God Almighty, I can pick a bale of cotton
Great God Almighty, I can pick a bale a day
I can pick a pick a pick a pick a bale of cotton
I can pick a pick a pick a pick a bale a day

Oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale of cotton
Well oh Lordy, pick a bale a day
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool, sign them up to be whipped daily and see how long they make it.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't wait for their Jewish History themed workout.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe they could branch out.  Concentration camp themed diet centers, that kind of thing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: If I was a plantation master, back in the olden timey days, I would have a policy where every slave would get an ice cream cake on their birthday.


The workers on an American orange farm in South America, would all get an orange for Christmas.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How hard is it to come up up with  non-offensive gym advertising? Here's a couple off the top of my head :

This workout will whip you... No let me try again

Bring a friend event, drag them hear in chains... Wait.

Your muscles will be burning like a holo... Wow this is hard.


Punch that bag like your foster ch... hold up.

Lift that bar like a dead hook... You know you're right, this is really hard!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Work that cotton, tote that bale, lose this pounds.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pffft.  No manacles?  See ya later, snowflakes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, maybe I'm missing something in the post, but how the fark are you supposed to actually do that work out?
1 rep of 1 exercise, two reps of two, but before you start 3, you have to go back and do 1 and 2 every time? How the fark do you ever actually get to 3?

This is why you wouldnt have made a very good slave.


Probably part of why I'm a bit fat too...
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, maybe I'm missing something in the post, but how the fark are you supposed to actually do that work out?
1 rep of 1 exercise, two reps of two, but before you start 3, you have to go back and do 1 and 2 every time? How the fark do you ever actually get to 3?


The Zeno's Paradox Workout
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, maybe I'm missing something in the post, but how the fark are you supposed to actually do that work out?
1 rep of 1 exercise, two reps of two, but before you start 3, you have to go back and do 1 and 2 every time? How the fark do you ever actually get to 3?

This is why you wouldnt have made a very good slave.

Probably part of why I'm a bit fat too...


If I were a slavemaster I would have let the fat ones work in the office.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, maybe I'm missing something in the post, but how the fark are you supposed to actually do that work out?
1 rep of 1 exercise, two reps of two, but before you start 3, you have to go back and do 1 and 2 every time? How the fark do you ever actually get to 3?

The Zeno's Paradox Workout


I prefer the calculus workout. I know my limits.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I thought Black History Month was in February.


You're thinking of Infrastructure Week.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.