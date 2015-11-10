 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Ah, the LA River. Filled with trash, concrete, and...Steelhead Trout?   (latimes.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Los Angeles River, Los Angeles, Rainbow trout, Los Angeles County, California, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles River Fish Passage, Santa Monica Mountains, Southern California steelhead trout  
•       •       •

1051 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
salmon.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doubting my own veracity. trout it is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he cars don't drive over them and the giant ants don't eat them.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm, once the homeless find out they still overfish the place.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one Trout of any importance in greater Los Angeles.

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size


/of Anaheim
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ummmm, once the homeless find out they still overfish the place.


I doubt it.  I do a lot of surf fishing in Southern California and I often think to myself, "Man, if I were homeless, I'd totally be out here catching these fish."  But I never see that happening.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as the cats don't eat them first.

flower-pepper.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I hope he cars don't drive over them and the giant ants don't eat them.


Wouldn't want them to get terminated.

leisureopportunities.co.ukView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is time for a paywall tag. Yes, I know there are easy ways around them.

/Lazy
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine Steel Reserve trout in there, the organic kind not so much.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: salmon.


No. Rainbow trout offshoot that has the same kind of life cycle as salmon: hatch in freshwater, migrate to salt water, grow in salt water, then return to freshwater to spawn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Walker: I hope he cars don't drive over them and the giant ants don't eat them.

Wouldn't want them to get terminated.

[leisureopportunities.co.uk image 850x360]


I was gonna mention him too.

/I only know about the LA River from movies
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: American-Irish eyes: Ummmm, once the homeless find out they still overfish the place.

I doubt it.  I do a lot of surf fishing in Southern California and I often think to myself, "Man, if I were homeless, I'd totally be out here catching these fish."  But I never see that happening.


Surf fishing requires much more expensive gear than snagging them out of a drainage ditch
 
detonator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It'll take decades for that to spring back, let alone have steelhead spawn there again. The bigger problem is Santa Monica Bay.
There used to be kelp beds all along Southern California. Then they started dumping raw sewage two miles into the bay. And that's before all of the industrial pollution happened.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: scumm: salmon.

No. Rainbow trout offshoot that has the same kind of life cycle as salmon: hatch in freshwater, migrate to salt water, grow in salt water, then return to freshwater to spawn.


Except they get to return to the ocean instead of dying.  Also if they get stuck, they can just go on living in fresh water.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Farm-raised salmon is grey, but dyed pink. What color will LA sewer salmon be?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Watch out for those yellow-eyed brown trout.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I could only fish one fish for the rest of my life it would either be Pennask rainbow trout or Pacific steelhead.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Farm-raised salmon is grey, but dyed pink. What color will LA sewer salmon be?


It only spends a short period of time in LA, so dirty brown.
 
sourballs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A good way to escape from the fires
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: American-Irish eyes: Ummmm, once the homeless find out they still overfish the place.

I doubt it.  I do a lot of surf fishing in Southern California and I often think to myself, "Man, if I were homeless, I'd totally be out here catching these fish."  But I never see that happening.

Surf fishing requires much more expensive gear than snagging them out of a drainage ditch


Exactly how much surf fishing have you done in Southern California?  You can go to Play it Again Sports and get a cheap used rod and real combo that somebody used twice for catching bluegill for $10 or $15.  Throw about $5 worth of tackle on it, use sand crabs or mussels for bait and catch perch all day long.   You don't even have to cast very far.  In fact they're often in so close, they bump into your ankles.
 
p51d007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LA river...LMAO  If they did, they would end up looking like THIS.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Amazing what you can find in the L.A. river.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My X-Wife now, 30 years ago insisted we bring our canoe when we drove across the USA for my new job in LA. She saw on a map the LA river and wanted to canoe it. Turned out it was a filthy concrete ditch that had no water but a little wet from the last rain they had when we got there. That about sums up how I felt and still feel about LA.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Always knew Danny Zuko was a cold fish.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's water in L.A.?
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That must be in more movies then any other place in LA. It's also in many TV shows. There would be a flash flood and someone would be stuck.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.