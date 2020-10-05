 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Hugo Award-nominated literary giant shares his work online for free, including seminal works such as, "Pounded In The Butt By The Sentient Manifestation Of My Own Ignorant Climate Change Denial"   (boingboing.net) divider line
    Chuck Tingle  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I had to get of Facebook, I'd keep it just to follow Chuck Tingle.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also got to watch a vid about this Samsung Z Flip thing, which looked kinda cool. So that was a double-plus good link. TY subby.

sincerely,

chuck tingle's mom
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite is "Knothole of the Tyrannosaur".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On fark we were into Tingle before anybody.  We're like "Oh you were pounded in the butt by Dan Brown?  How derivative.  Yeah we've been pounded in the butt by this author you've probably never heard of."
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the theme song for "Pounded in the Butt by my Own Podcast."
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pounded in the butt by #proudboys
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I need to get counseling. And some books.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pounded In The Butt By 2020 is my favorite documentary
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 Domald Tromp Pounded In The Butt By The Handsome Russian T-Rex Who Also Peed On His Butt And Then Blackmailed Him With The Videos Of His Butt Getting Peed On.

At least the T-Tex was handsome?
 
Alamo_Melt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have one of his "Resist the Void" t-shirts with Donald Trump's tentacles showing and waving about. The idea was that Trump is actually a mess of Interdimensional Squids wearing a human skin. Accurate.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chuck Tingle is starting to get into lesbian literary works. He is a legend.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
http://www.nightvalepresents.com/poun​d​edinthebuttbymyownpodcast
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I forget... what was the drama that led to this guy getting a hugo nomination?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I forget... what was the drama that led to this guy getting a hugo nomination?


If I remember correctly it was the Sad Puppies/Rabid Puppies/anti-politicisation-of-science​-fiction[1] saga

[1]I'm guessing that these people never watched any episodes of the original Star Trek; or read any Heinlein; or ...
 
BlackPete
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.


Isn't cranking it out fast the point?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.


Username checks out.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PirateKing: BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.

Isn't cranking it out fast the point?


Username also checks out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

noitsnot: PirateKing: BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.

Isn't cranking it out fast the point?

Username also checks out.


Username does not check out
 
noitsnot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I forget... what was the drama that led to this guy getting a hugo nomination?


Username lubes up and checks out
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.


The books are real and they are genuine science fiction, with two or three metatextual layers and at least some internal continuity. And they're really about people getting pounded in the butt, sometimes by inanimate objects or anthropomorphic concepts.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.


I had sort of the same question. The titles sound like a kid playing with a voice recorder that has a 15 second time limit- does an AI do the actual "writing" of these "novels"? Are they novels? Has anyone actually read one?

*enables private mode, switches on VPN, checks website*

Nope, they're short stories. The latest freebie is 4100 words long, he could probably do a couple of these a day if so inclined.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.


They're like ten pages each and are not always proofread or spell checked.  But pretty funny nonetheless.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doing the Vampire cough in October makes too much sense.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.

The books are real and they are genuine science fiction, with two or three metatextual layers and at least some internal continuity. And they're really about people getting pounded in the butt, sometimes by inanimate objects or anthropomorphic concepts.


What if Chuck Tingle is really Orson Scott Card?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also, as this seems to be the kind of thread for it, I'd recommend Tales of MU by Alexandra Erin for the mature and open-minded reader; it took me a while to get into it - the primary viewpoint character has flaws that sometimes cause them to stop being "interesting" and start being "irritating" - but it's a well-written, clever, interesting, and - yes - erotic series

/ Plus it has at least one jaw-dropping "wham line"
// And it was partly responsible for my realisation that my sexually is... at least a little more complicated than I thought o_O
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

noitsnot: likefunbutnot: BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.

The books are real and they are genuine science fiction, with two or three metatextual layers and at least some internal continuity. And they're really about people getting pounded in the butt, sometimes by inanimate objects or anthropomorphic concepts.

What if Chuck Tingle is really Orson Scott Card?


Orson Scott Card doesn't have the talent.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1. Shakespeare
2. Vonnegut
3. Tingle

Your rating may vary, in which case, prepare to be pounded in the butt by a random Fark post.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

noitsnot: likefunbutnot: BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.

The books are real and they are genuine science fiction, with two or three metatextual layers and at least some internal continuity. And they're really about people getting pounded in the butt, sometimes by inanimate objects or anthropomorphic concepts.

What if Chuck Tingle is really Orson Scott Card?


. What if Chuck Tingle is really Orson Scott Card Piers Anthony?

/ FTFY
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I forget... what was the drama that led to this guy getting a hugo nomination?

Username lubes up and checks out


That username actually lubes up itself and a few nearby people and then wrestles around on the ground with them until everyone is naked and the losers get far--- OKIE DOKIE THEN, actually to see how this works out you have to pay $29.95 or just find it on Pornhub for free.
 
Johnny 5 Alive [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Said before in the thread, but I thought these were just Fark memes, but now I have a new reading list.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReluctantLondon: noitsnot: likefunbutnot: BlackPete: So these books are actually real? These aren't just photoshop covers?  How many pages is each book? He sure seems to crank them out pretty fast.

The books are real and they are genuine science fiction, with two or three metatextual layers and at least some internal continuity. And they're really about people getting pounded in the butt, sometimes by inanimate objects or anthropomorphic concepts.

What if Chuck Tingle is really Orson Scott Card?

. What if Chuck Tingle is really Orson Scott Card Piers Anthony?

/ FTFY


Not racist or pedophilic enough to be Piers Anthony
 
