(Bloomberg)   Exxon's plans to emit one Greece's worth of carbon are leaked, which for those on the imperial system works out to be about 49 Rhode Islands   (bloomberg.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this an Isle of Rhodes joke subby?
Because Είναι όλα ελληνικά για μένα.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's roughly 24.5 Delawares
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
6 Vermonts
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many hogsheads, though?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have wind power in Rhode Island!! Screw you!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But the commercials they run during football games make them sound greener than Al Gore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. Nothing surprising there.

Its a little surprising that anyone actually thinks BP and Shell are doing jack diddly shiat to curb pollution.
Unless theyve found a way to wish the oil out of the ground then theyre using the same dirty extraction method as everyone else.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So knowing what is currently going on with climate change they still opt to do this. Is there anyone left dumb enough to think they can be trusted with our health and well being?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oil company plans on producing more oil in the future.  In other news, water is wet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: So knowing what is currently going on with climate change they still opt to do this. Is there anyone left dumb enough to think they can be trusted with our health and well being?


They are in serious financial trouble right now, compared to where they have been for pretty much ever....

They are grasping at straws and don't give a f*ck about anything except saving their shareholder dividend. They'll sacrifice everything to save money... especially our health.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: So knowing what is currently going on with climate change they still opt to do this. Is there anyone left dumb enough to think they can be trusted with our health and well being?


Still opt to do what?  Provide energy that people use?  It isn't their job to build nuclear plants and curb consumer consumption.  That's up to governments and the people that elect them.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How will that look on their beauty school record?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have wind power in Rhode Island!! Screw you!


Do you still have legal hookers?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some companies just want to watch the world burn.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta hurry...
Before those damn liberals get in there and joining accords and cleaning up dons messes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mikaloyd: NewportBarGuy: We have wind power in Rhode Island!! Screw you!

Do you still have legal hookers?


No :(

They "fixed" that law. Bunch of assholes.
 
