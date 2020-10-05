 Skip to content
(CNN)   McDonald's Travis Scott-endorsed combo meal was such a hit, it's doing one with J Balvin next. If you had to Google that name, you're not alone. We don't all automatically know what a "McDonald's" is   (cnn.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who?

I had to look him up since I had clue.  Now I learned a new term "Raggaeton" that will likely take several gallons of whisky for me to unlearn.  When will you people learn that there hasn't been a good record released since The Doodletown Pipers second album "Here Come the Doodletown Pipers"?  I know some of you fanboys will try to convince me and say, "Hey, their third album 'Love Themes' had some decent songs."  You can fark right the hell off with that crap, though.  It's sappy tripe.  I played it for my parrot and she coughed up a hairball.

TL;DR Get off my lawn and bring back the McDLT.  Ever since they took that off the market the hot side most definitely does not stay hot and my lettuce melts most of the time.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordBeavis: When will you people learn that there hasn't been a good record released since The Doodletown Pipers second album "Here Come the Doodletown Pipers"?  I know some of you fanboys will try to convince me and say, "Hey, their third album 'Love Themes' had some decent songs."


New Mainstreet Players or GTFO.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the Yoko Ono combo meal.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Now I learned a new term "Raggaeton" that will likely take several gallons of whisky for me to unlearn.


Beavis, don't make me smack you.

Reggaeton has been around for a while.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Who?

I had to look him up since I had clue.  Now I learned a new term "Raggaeton" that will likely take several gallons of whisky for me to unlearn.  When will you people learn that there hasn't been a good record released since The Doodletown Pipers second album "Here Come the Doodletown Pipers"?  I know some of you fanboys will try to convince me and say, "Hey, their third album 'Love Themes' had some decent songs."  You can fark right the hell off with that crap, though.  It's sappy tripe.  I played it for my parrot and she coughed up a hairball.

TL;DR Get off my lawn and bring back the McDLT.  Ever since they took that off the market the hot side most definitely does not stay hot and my lettuce melts most of the time.


BRING BACK STYROFOAM PACKAGING!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even know who Scott Travis is either.

/ Country music maybe?
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: I don't even know who Scott Travis is either.

/ Country music maybe?


Same, but you can't go wrong with a 1/4# BBQ bacon cheeseburger, not even from McDonalds. I ordered it once. Nothing wrong with it.
 
Lorax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: I don't even know who Scott Travis is either.

/ Country music maybe?


Right there with you. Though I figured he was football?

/But then, I haven't eaten at Mickey D's since I quit when I was 17, so this isn't going to affect me one way or the other.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure I'm about to come off like a character from a poorly aged 90's movie with long hair and a flannel shirt tied around his waist, but I liked it better when musicians weren't ALL sellout corporate biatches and doing something like partnering with motherfarking Mcdonalds to have a farking combo meal named after you would have been the most pathetic and embarrassing thing you could ever farking do. I mean they used to at least PRETEND to have a tiny shred of artistic integrity
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know he endorsed a combo meal .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should have a Dolly Parton combo meal.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


Yeah, I'm going straight to McDonald's with the family, grab a booth and have a nice leisurely dinner with them....
What?  It's the same old garbage wadded up into a paper bag for drive-through or take-out?  Well, I'll be...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the guy from Judas Priest?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is his ice cream machine always broken too?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, are those SS Ketchup bolts? What kind of McNazi propaganda is this?!
 
Lipspinach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: LordBeavis: When will you people learn that there hasn't been a good record released since The Doodletown Pipers second album "Here Come the Doodletown Pipers"?  I know some of you fanboys will try to convince me and say, "Hey, their third album 'Love Themes' had some decent songs."

New Mainstreet Players or GTFO.


fark that. I want a Mrs. Miller Meal, complete with a Whistle Dog.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDonald's teams with singer J Balvin for its newest "celebrity" "meal"

No idea who he is, so I looked up a video:
J. Balvin - Azul (Official Animated Video)
Youtube bcaLBKH-Yfc

As near as I can tell, it's about an crying incel loser who gets a real-doll, she cheats on him, they break up, she goes out partying, he cries a lot, then he does a few push-ups and gets her back, thus his last connection with reality is broken and he lives insanely ever after, kind of like the "happy" ending of Brazil.

His dog also gets a real-dog of his own, but they don't say if the biatch cheats on him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: I'm sure I'm about to come off like a character from a poorly aged 90's movie with long hair and a flannel shirt tied around his waist, but I liked it better when musicians weren't ALL sellout corporate biatches and doing something like partnering with motherfarking Mcdonalds to have a farking combo meal named after you would have been the most pathetic and embarrassing thing you could ever farking do. I mean they used to at least PRETEND to have a tiny shred of artistic integrity


For some poor people (me as a kid) McD's is a thing you get on special occasions. I had birthday parties there. I dont eat there anymore but the place is a cultural icon.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I don't even know who Scott Travis is either.

/ Country music maybe?


Hes the drummer from Blink 182 right?
 
dannysauer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

X-Geek: McDonald's teams with singer J Balvin for its newest "celebrity" "meal"

No idea who he is, so I looked up a video:


Well, now I have to make sure I never accidentally order a Big Mac and Fries, lest someone think I'm getting the "weird dude who dates a mannequin" meal.  Great.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Didn't know he endorsed a combo meal .
[Fark user image 419x419]


Yeah - just by looks, I don't think he's eating McDonalds...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Is his ice cream machine always broken too?


That's just the universe trying to save you from food poisoning.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
you smell like french fries
Youtube 7QSRYKfimY8
 
vatica40
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get what the Travis Scott meal is about. It's one dude's personal go to. It seems more individual than a standard combo. J Balvin's, whoever that is, isn't that. Its just a #4 or whatever with a Mcflurry. Theres nothing unique about that. I'm not getting the "J Balvin experience". Its the most boring promotion I've ever seen.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Try the born_yesterday combo meal.  Any one of their four major sandwiches, along with any combination of three of their major sandwiches.  Needs to be eaten in one sitting, and you have to cry when you're done.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vatica40: Its the most boring promotion I've ever seen.


These "promotions" (which require no new ingredients or staff training) are money printing mills for McDonald's.
Boring yes...effective, also yes.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I don't even know who Scott Travis is either.

/ Country music maybe?


I saw his name in the app, asked my wife. She didn't know, either. And we're two hep cats with the scene, Daddio.
 
