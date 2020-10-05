 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Murder hornets have a "Slaughter Phase", which coincidentally is the name of my Phil Spector/death metal mashup   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Asian giant hornet, colony of Asian giant hornets, Hornet, European hornet, Washington State officials, murder hornets, Honey bee, Washington State Department of Agriculture personnel  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should try OJ with Vodka and a tablespoon of brown sugar. Settles my toddler newphews right down. They'll let you glue anything you want to them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stinging me is one thing, but I draw the line when you start killing my honey bees.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They intended to equip the hornet with a tracker so as to follow it back to its nest, but their first attempt failed spectacularly. On Wednesday, officials tried to glue a radio tag to the hornet, but not only did the glue not dry fast enough, causing the tracker to slip off, it also stuck to the hornet's wings and made it unable to fly.


So, not only did you let it live, you pissed it off and let it go home and tell the rest?

*hands researcher sword*
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Vonnegut? Bad subby.
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock on, murder hornets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Track it, don't whack it"

Try to call the emergency number for beekeepers while you are being carried back to the nest for food.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a segue between Unteal Tournament maps.

"S-S-S-Slaughter Phase!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Unteal


goddammit
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My two Slaughter stories :

The CSB: my favorite wrasslin' match is the Steel Toe match between Sgt. Slaughter and the Iron Shiek. It was an awsome match putting good vs evil.

The not-so-CSB: I asked my mom to get me Metallica's ...and Justice for All cassette from one of those music catalogues, but she got me that stupid Slaughter cassette.

/now I have fly to the angels stuck in my head
//thanks mom
///justice was gone
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake, that whole "KILL THE WHOLE HIVE" phase of theirs is why they're called Murder Hornets in the first farking place.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a bee, this is relevant.


Generally speaking you just have to avoid their nest.  Mind you, if they do get ornery, things can go very bad for you.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah yes, more "fun with invasive species."

I'm currently dealing with Asian stink bugs. Can not stop them. Harmless but annoying as hell.

In a couple of weekends I'll be going to the Smokies. There the wooly agelid is killing off the fir trees.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

red5ish: [Fark user image image 850x1275]


Oh honey.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You see murder hornets have a pre-determined kill limit... oh,wait. No, that's kill-bots. Damnit...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

red5ish: [Fark user image 850x1275]


She's a keeper!
 
