(AM New York)   Maybe it should have been called a 'pierplane', AMIRITE?
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seaplane, as in you seaplane, you get out of the way.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that flying them into a pier voids the warranty in any case.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Letta Jaucits, who's home is next to the pier..."

/ Twitch
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: "Letta Jaucits, who's home is next to the pier..."

/ Twitch


User Name does not check out.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause of the crash was not known.

Gravity.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Seaplane, as in you seaplane, you get out of the way.


Next time, Take the A-Plane
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a see-plane as in, didn't see the pier coming.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"This is a pier, your choice".
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a 'pierplane' might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There would almost be a pleasing circularity to that if it was a Piper...

//sad to hear of the tragedy, however :/
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It seems very disrespectful to crash a water plane onto the land.

Like, this guys just gotta be different.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah, the Throgs Neck Bridge, the Verne Troyers of suspension bridges.
 
