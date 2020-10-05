 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10TV Columbus)   Licking man charged in road rage incident during Trump parade after failing to keep his gun in his pants   (10tv.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary, Truck, English-language films, Semi-trailer truck, Cabin, driver of the semi-truck, Tractor unit, video of the parade, cab of the semi-truck  
•       •       •

1684 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 10:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How did the toad enrage him?
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: How did the toad enrage him?


Toad = Description of Trump's Ding-A-Ling
Description of Trump's Ding-A-Ling = Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels = Bad
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one was injured.

So everyone kept on ticking?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CJEmsley19: Pinche Mateo: How did the toad enrage him?

Toad = Description of Trump's Ding-A-Ling
Description of Trump's Ding-A-Ling = Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels = Bad


You are pretty weird....
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought Licking Man was canceled this year.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take away his right to own a firearm and never give it back.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Law and Order

but only for 'those people'
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Master race showing us how they the best.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these unstable, easily triggered nutjobs with guns are ruining this country.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...where parade-goers briefly met up for staging, the pledge of allegiance, and prayer ..."

Its unsettling to watch adults worship authority so openly.
 
Allen. The end.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A$$holes gonna a$$hole. Take his guns (you know he has more than one).
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Homer man shot into a truck in Licking County as a part of a Trump Parade.

This story has got it all.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crawford is charged with the discharge of a firearm on or near premises, which is a third-degree felony.

Not attempted murder?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could someone tell me what he was licking? Oh he was from Licking...Never mind.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Allen. The end.: A$$holes gonna a$$hole. Take his guns (you know he has more than one).


I don't know the guy apparently as well as you do.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Crawford is charged with the discharge of a firearm on or near premises, which is a third-degree felony.

Not attempted murder?



Of course not, "Crawford says he fired the shot into the cab of the semi-truck because he feared for his safety, according to court documents. "
"Feared for my life/safety" is the new "Get out of jail, free" card that used to only exist in Monopoly.

/I know, he's in jail till arraignment..
//offer not valid for all races or political parties
///three
 
Butlord
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CJEmsley19: Pinche Mateo: How did the toad enrage him?

Toad = Description of Trump's Ding-A-Ling
Description of Trump's Ding-A-Ling = Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels = Bad


But Ben Garrison says Trumps dingaling = God, sooo...?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another idiot bringing a gun to a public demonstration.
People really need to cut that out - it's a terrible idea.
Leave your damn shootin' iron at home unless you have a specific, special,. GOOD reason for carrying it.
If you feel you have to carry it all the time, you need to change to living a life where you aren't scared all the time - carrying is not the solution.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krusty The Clown Nicotine Patch
Youtube dlLDndJD5dc
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting aside, the police should ticket every one of those jackasses.  Traffic was snarled up for hours.  The rest of us who just want to get where we are going need to stop these stupid shenanigans.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Take away his right to own a firearm and never give it back.


He's a felon now, take his right to vote away. It's the GOP way.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Crawford is charged with the discharge of a firearm on or near premises, which is a third-degree felony.

Not attempted murder?


Lol! Of course not!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x478]


LOL
At least they got "Stand up" right.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: [Fark user image 850x736]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So... possibly stupid question, but.... how do you have parade on a highway?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop protesting on freeways!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only they he had the option of getting away from the thing he feared.
 
huntercr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also Licking County, OH is about 4 hours from Floyds Knobs, IN. Just in case you needed to entertain your inner 6th grade sense of humor like I did this morning.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

huntercr: So... possibly stupid question, but.... how do you have parade on a highway?


There are places in the south, where 'no parade' signs are on freeway/highway on ramps.

So I guess that is a problem that needed to be addressed.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

huntercr: So... possibly stupid question, but.... how do you have parade on a highway?


Illegally.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, but I'm beginning to think many Trump supporters are beset by at least one personality disorder
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: How did the toad enrage him?


It was black.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You felt frightened, so you shot at the guy controlling 20 tons of rolling metal?

That wasn't going to improve your situation if HAD managed to hit him...

/violent, stupid Trumpers can't even shoot straight
 
NevynFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had planned on making my very own political animated gif by filming veering slightly onto the dirt side of the road and running over a perfectly placed Trump sign just waiting to get smashed.

Then the next day I drove by, someone had beat me to it; all of the Trump signs down that road were splayed flat into the dirt with tire marks on them.

I was disappointed, but happy someone else had a similar idea..
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, it's "on brand" at least..
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why do I fee that these "parades" are beginning to feel like practice mobilizations?

When Trump loses I have a feeling we're gonna see one of these "parades" go full Death Race 2020. Terrorizing other citizens from vehicles is their most successful violent strategy to date.

They're mostly too unhealthy to run, and it's been proven time and again that brave bystanders will take their guns away after one or two deaths.

But 25 out of control vehicles playing human bumper cars. That's the kind of bravery we can expect.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gee a Trump supporter that thinks his steal penis can solve everything. I'm shocked.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

huntercr: So... possibly stupid question, but.... how do you have parade on a highway?


By farking up traffic around the entire city.  It was a giant cluster fark.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why do I fee that these "parades" are beginning to feel like practice mobilizations?

When Trump loses I have a feeling we're gonna see one of these "parades" go full Death Race 2020. Terrorizing other citizens from vehicles is their most successful violent strategy to date.

They're mostly too unhealthy to run, and it's been proven time and again that brave bystanders will take their guns away after one or two deaths.

But 25 out of control vehicles playing human bumper cars. That's the kind of bravery we can expect.


That's right. We don't need guns. We just need stop sticks, barriers and hedgehogs. They can't walk more than a block.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For those wondering,  I still have road rage two days later. Notice however I didn't feel the need to shoot at anyone.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.