(BBC-US)   YouTube pokes fun at overly long videos, then retracts its statement after realizing users get paid for longer videos, so if you like this headline please click subscribe in the link to the right and you can also find me on Instagram and Facebook   (bbc.com) divider line
771 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always block the ads and find another way to support the channels I enjoy. They won't miss the quarter of a tenth of a penny my view is worth. Most smart creators have multiple income streams and I don't support dumb creators.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE LONGEST VIDEO ON YOUTUBE - 596.5 HOURS
Youtube 04cF1m6Jxu8
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the last time YouTube I am not going to download Raid Shadow Legends.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Youtube videos were limited to 10 minutes in length?

Peperidge farms remembers.

/Lawn, off it, because it's not been cut in a while.
//PiHoles youtube.com and googlevideo.com
///Too much crap out there
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epical.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, I see you're here reading my Fark post about a Youtube video. As you know, I love to dissect Youtube videos all the time, and I've been doing it since I was 20, so if you like what I'm doing here don't forget to like and subscribe. I've got all kinds of great dissections of Youtube videos on my channel, so please look around, and I've pinned some of my favorite must-see dissection that really explain what I'm all about.

Okay, so for starters, let's just open the window here....crap...dammit.....okay, looks like I've got it. Okay. Wow. Okay, I just want to talk about how much I like the styling of Youtube's new interface update. The new tactile motion of the buttons is great and it feels really futuristic, which I think really enhances the overall experience....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People on ludes should not make YouTube videos.

Space Ambient - Blade Runner - Rachel's Song 800% Slower
Youtube cDI4Vm9tAys


/yes they should
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.


I just pay for YouTube Premium my family doesn't get ads and the people who create things I like to watch get to eat this month.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who are we?"
"Standing in the struggle."

Please stop thinking I have depression, breast cancer, and bladder control issues. Those are the only ads I seem to get. And I also DGAF about your financial planning.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Hey guys, I see you're here reading my Fark post about a Youtube video. As you know, I love to dissect Youtube videos all the time, and I've been doing it since I was 20, so if you like what I'm doing here don't forget to like and subscribe. I've got all kinds of great dissections of Youtube videos on my channel, so please look around, and I've pinned some of my favorite must-see dissection that really explain what I'm all about.

Okay, so for starters, let's just open the window here....crap...dammit.....okay, looks like I've got it. Okay. Wow. Okay, I just want to talk about how much I like the styling of Youtube's new interface update. The new tactile motion of the buttons is great and it feels really futuristic, which I think really enhances the overall experience....



Hey guys, check out my YouTube channel for the best compilation of Reaction Videos to Martian_Astronomer's Dissection Videos...just wait until you see #13, you'll never forget it!

Don't forget to follow/like/subscribe and you can also find me performing tricks on OnlyFans because you gotta go where the money is!
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.


The ads do seem to be getting more and more intrusive.  More frequent and longer with fewer skips.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their initial criticism is valid.  Just because a video needs to be longer than 8 minutes for someone to jam an ad in the middle of it, doesn't mean any of those minutes need to be padded.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I support the creators I enjoy through joining/subbing/Patreon, so there's that.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farker makes fun of overly long headlines
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baltimoreblonde: "Who are we?"
"Standing in the struggle."

Please stop thinking I have depression, breast cancer, and bladder control issues. Those are the only ads I seem to get. And I also DGAF about your financial planning.


I keep getting ads for Mitch McConnell's re-election.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/04cF1m6J​xu8]


I imagine this is what it feels like to watch the movie Heaven's Gate.

/be hilarious to learn there's a snippet of porn somewhere around hour 329, minute 41 that nobody found out about
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't mind YouTube ads, I just wish they gave content providers the ability to mark where the ads occur. You have too many instances of ads triggering mid-sentence. It's jarring.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That apology was complete crap. They apologized for making fun of the community. What they needed to apologize for was that they made fun of creators who have to do what they do, to make money according to the YouTube policies. The fact that they don't even know what they're apologizing for tells you everything.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

logieal: Remember when Youtube videos were limited to 10 minutes in length?

Peperidge farms remembers.

/Lawn, off it, because it's not been cut in a while.
//PiHoles youtube.com and googlevideo.com
///Too much crap out there


Actually, I'm glad they changed it.

There are a large number of good lectures out there on YouTube, and forcing them into 10 minute "chunks" would be horrendous.

Some of my favorites:

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheRoyal​I​nstitution

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCara​g​a_Hn9iXkE79K2qDXxg (Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology)

https://www.youtube.com/user/IntlSpyM​u​seum

https://www.youtube.com/user/GeologyN​i​ck

and a number of others.

Listening to an hour-long lecture about an interesting topic seems like just a few minutes to me.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I don't mind YouTube ads, I just wish they gave content providers the ability to mark where the ads occur. You have too many instances of ads triggering mid-sentence. It's jarring.


Um, they can, they're just being lazy and accepting the AI placed ad breaks.

https://support.google.com/youtube/an​s​wer/6175006?hl=en
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
301+ is a father
 
JNowe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Callous: Fear the Clam: What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.

The ads do seem to be getting more and more intrusive.  More frequent and longer with fewer skips.


The ads don't bother me as much as the "Are you still watching?" breaks.  I plug my pc into the stereo and listen to music while I'm doing housework.  I accept the ads as the cost of listening but every once in a while I have to stop what I'm doing and click "Yes" to continue.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: That apology was complete crap. They apologized for making fun of the community. What they needed to apologize for was that they made fun of creators who have to do what they do, to make money according to the YouTube policies. The fact that they don't even know what they're apologizing for tells you everything.


If you dont suck at what you do, you should easily be able to make something thats over the time minimum without a shiat ton of useless babble before hand, or without a 90 second ending where it just plays music and shows links to their other crap
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: logieal: Remember when Youtube videos were limited to 10 minutes in length?

Peperidge farms remembers.

/Lawn, off it, because it's not been cut in a while.
//PiHoles youtube.com and googlevideo.com
///Too much crap out there

Actually, I'm glad they changed it.

There are a large number of good lectures out there on YouTube, and forcing them into 10 minute "chunks" would be horrendous.

Some of my favorites:

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheRoyalI​nstitution

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCarag​a_Hn9iXkE79K2qDXxg (Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology)

https://www.youtube.com/user/IntlSpyMu​seum

https://www.youtube.com/user/GeologyNi​ck

and a number of others.

Listening to an hour-long lecture about an interesting topic seems like just a few minutes to me.


I'm not arguing against the longer videos in general. Just mentioning that I do remember that and I'm aparently older than dirt somehow.

But also, what ads on Youtube? Pihole, no script, adblock...
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JNowe: Callous: Fear the Clam: What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.

The ads do seem to be getting more and more intrusive.  More frequent and longer with fewer skips.

The ads don't bother me as much as the "Are you still watching?" breaks.  I plug my pc into the stereo and listen to music while I'm doing housework.  I accept the ads as the cost of listening but every once in a while I have to stop what I'm doing and click "Yes" to continue.


Switch to Pandora.  There's ads but I don't ever remember it stopping to ask if I'm still listening.  And I've listened for 3 or 4 hours at a time.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's an overly long video you should watch
In Search Of A Flat Earth
Youtube JTfhYyTuT44
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to watch the adds on there until their new interface started crashing my 4yr old Sony tv. It seems to crash less frequently if I skip the adds. It seems like a memory issue and it sucks watching an add and having it crash before I get to see the vid.

I have sent them reports but like everything on Youtube there isn't a person that responds of gives a shiat.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What, no outro music with 20-30 seconds of begging users to share or hit subscribe?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

robodog: Fear the Clam: What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.

I just pay for YouTube Premium my family doesn't get ads and the people who create things I like to watch get to eat this month.


I do too. I use YouTube Music quite a bit as well.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

logieal: But also, what ads on Youtube? Pihole, no script, adblock...


I don't necessarily mind the ads.  YouTube, and YouTube content creators, gotta make their money somehow.  I skip past them as soon as I can, though.  Normally if I'm watching something on YouTube, it's on the TV through the Roku.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I use youtube mostly for songs I cannot get anywhere else, especially since they "Tucker'ed" limewire a long time ago. That was the big elite corporations saying no to letting the music play.

There is a scene in the movie "Road to Paradise' when a beloved woman dies and the other women prisoners are too exhausted and starved and sick to even sing for her, although she was the director of the voice orchestra in the camp the Japanese held them prisoner in. So when they carry her body to be buried..one woman picks up two rocks and starts banging them together to make noise, and then all the other women in the funeral procession do the same. Making some kind of noise for her.

don't know what made me think of that..but anyway..let the music play.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kinda like Google writing a blog post complaining about how every farking recipe on the Web has a twenty-paragraph bullshiat story no-one wants to read preceding it. Or how half the "legitimate" web turned into something indistinguishable from search-results adspam starting around '09.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
YouTube ads wouldn't be so bad if you didn't see the same one over and over and over.  Until I got a youtube ad blocker I'd see the same ad every 5 minutes(usually the current Kickstarter).  The first couple of times I'd be interested. Then I would move to annoyed. After that, I viscerally hated the project.  I'd Tweet at them or go on Kidstarer and tell them I hated their project.
Now I follow a bunch with Patreon and block YouTube ads.
This issue is why I think AI will NEVER be significant.  If your goal is to get me to buy a product but you make me hate it you have failed.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Callous: JNowe: Callous: Fear the Clam: What a steaming load. I see ads every two to three minutes on YouTube videos.

"I see you're watching an ASMR video. You know what would be really relaxing? Seeing the same ad for Headspace every two minutes."

/I download the videos I like so I can watch them without ads.

The ads do seem to be getting more and more intrusive.  More frequent and longer with fewer skips.

The ads don't bother me as much as the "Are you still watching?" breaks.  I plug my pc into the stereo and listen to music while I'm doing housework.  I accept the ads as the cost of listening but every once in a while I have to stop what I'm doing and click "Yes" to continue.

Switch to Pandora.  There's ads but I don't ever remember it stopping to ask if I'm still listening.  And I've listened for 3 or 4 hours at a time.


I just sign out of YouTube on my phone and use that to stream music to my stereo.  No ads.

I do still get the "Are You Still Watching?" pause, but only 20 minutes into a vid after I click a Recommended Video on a YouTube page.  (Curiously, I don't get those if I've loaded the page from a google result.)
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: cew-smoke: That apology was complete crap. They apologized for making fun of the community. What they needed to apologize for was that they made fun of creators who have to do what they do, to make money according to the YouTube policies. The fact that they don't even know what they're apologizing for tells you everything.

If you dont suck at what you do, you should easily be able to make something thats over the time minimum without a shiat ton of useless babble before hand, or without a 90 second ending where it just plays music and shows links to their other crap


Yes, your statement is accurate, but has nothing to do with this situation. This isn't some random blogger poking fun here. This is an official channel making fun of the creators that keep the entire website afloat. It is in excruciatingly poor taste. Especially when this company has gone out of it's way to f--k over the content creators over the past few years.

Think of it this way. Imagine if any other company sent out an official tweet making fun of it's lowliest employees (that it regularly treats like crap) for being foolish. Even if they were being foolish. There is no excuse for that in a supposedly professional environment.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisispete: For the last time YouTube I am not going to download Raid Shadow Legends.


Or buy Raycon ear buds. Or sign up for Skillshare. Or watch a five minute PragerU video that's just going to be a racist/sexist/homophobic tirade.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last weekend I watched about 6 hours of people building log cabins. In conclusion, I have decided that I might want a chain saw. They seem to be very useful.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

haknudsen: I'd Tweet at them or go on Kidstarer and tell them I hated their project.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Why don't you have a seat over there.
 
