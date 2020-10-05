 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Two teens arrested for murder. From the mugshots it appears they were part of some new Goomba Gang   (fox4news.com) divider line
36
    More: Strange, Death, Texas, According to Jim, Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel, Jimmy Carter, death of Jacob Lyle Rusk, Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi, Police  
•       •       •

3126 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 11:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
soniceditions.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, that's raci...uh, culturally insens....erm, ok that's just some bad hair.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew broccoli was trying to kill people!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fro no!
 
gbcinques
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they murder their hair stylist?

If so I think it was justified.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goomba?  You mean Goombay?
Goombay Dance Band - Sun Of Jamaica (Melodien für Millionen, 24.10.1985)
Youtube NvngDNsJrHU
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I knew broccoli was trying to kill people!


SimCity 4 reference?

And holy hell they look old for 18
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this doesn't seem to be a new story... we've seen those mugshots on here before...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Kid n Play had kids, with each other.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy on the right definitely heard the cops coming
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 are adults, Subby
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't send them to Sparky. They've already been.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of obama's children...
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like hipster doofus horde
 
readymix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: More of obama's children...


The hell does this even mean?  Do you smell toast?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't a plumber just stomp on the heads for the death penalty?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: More of obama's children...


Oh my god this is just like the time Obama used his time machine to direct a meteor to hit the earth to wipe out the dinosaurs!!!
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't arrest those guys without first presenting a writ of craneus pubis.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline as piano murder and thought we went full looney toons overnight.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Robert Smith and Rowan Atkinson had a baby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some googling shows Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel was arrested in texas on  1/24/2020 as well as well as 8/12/2020.

WTF?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


external-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nerdbot.comView Full Size


Their cousin Toad is wanted for questioning
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: If Robert Smith and Rowan Atkinson had a baby.

[Fark user image 400x382]


...and Patrick Mahomes agreed to be godfather....
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
charges in august were: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance...

january arrest was for debit or credit card abuse.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, just because I'm feeling inspired....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mattj1984: [nerdbot.com image 788x1024]

Their cousin Toad is wanted for questioning


I've had worse
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should bleach their hair and go trick-or-treating as highlighters.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Know that smell when you clean out the bong you forgot about behind the downstairs couch about a few years ago?
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nemisonic: 18 are adults, Subby


ok, say it with me, eight-teen
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tie their feet together and you'd have a very large Q-Tip
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Goomba?  You mean Goombay?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NvngDNsJ​rHU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What the? What have you done?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.