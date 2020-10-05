 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Since this is 2020, Halloween will feature the first full moon across time zones since 1944. Probably will release all kinds of more mayhem across the planet with it   (jpost.com) divider line
19
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1944? During World War II? Interesting now.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 1944? During World War II? Interesting now.


And a year later, Hitler was overthrown

Maybe a similar outcome in 20201?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: kdawg7736: 1944? During World War II? Interesting now.

And a year later, Hitler was overthrown

Maybe a similar outcome in 2021?
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm up to be a member of the undead horde if they're taking new recruits. My biggest concern is that drinking the blood of the stupid is infectious...

... I'm sure that'll be covered in the interview process.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the Great Sage Zelazny, a full moon on Halloween is what may leave the portal open for the return of the Elder Gods.

This is not the worst possible outcome of 2020.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going out on Halloween. I can imagine the nuts getting much more nutty. They will look at this as a signal to go ever crazier then usual. I don't think it's a mystical thing, but something they can blame their behavior on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: kdawg7736: 1944? During World War II? Interesting now.

And a year later, Hitler was overthrown

Maybe a similar outcome in 20201?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Maybe we can overthrow those bastard giraffes.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I'm not going out on Halloween. I can imagine the nuts getting much more nutty. They will look at this as a signal to go ever crazier then usual. I don't think it's a mystical thing, but something they can blame their behavior on.


At least maybe they'll wear a mask
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring
It
On
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Silver shamrock
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Actually, I think our Strategic Mayhem Reserves are nearly depleted.
 
Fissile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: kdawg7736: 1944? During World War II? Interesting now.

And a year later, Hitler was overthrown

Maybe a similar outcome in 20201?


Just don't expect Trump to suck start a Mauser.  Guys like Trump will never off themselves like that.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: kdawg7736: 1944? During World War II? Interesting now.

And a year later, Hitler was overthrown

Maybe a similar outcome in 20201?


Not the way so called libs act.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How long have the motions of the moon and planets and stars been known and charted so anyone could be an astrologist without looking at the sky? Because it really should not impress anyone.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're getting Threadfall aren't we?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

alitaki: We're getting Threadfall aren't we?


This isn't Pern.
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A full moon, a blue moon, Halloween, the change over to daylight savings, and less than a week out from the election.

I expect madness.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember this happening before and I was not around in 1944.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.