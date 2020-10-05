 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Venmo launches its first credit card so now your friends can all make fun of your purchases and interest rate   (cnbc.com) divider line
22
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I can pay 28% interest on a handie.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Actually, 3% cash back on the category in which you spend the most isn't a bad reward deal. And no annual fee, so it may be worth getting depending on your existing cards and spending habits.

Also, you guys know you can just set your transactions to private, right? So many people seem to not know that and not know their transactions are posted the way they are. Maybe I'm just friends with too many old people (including myself).
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That was an ad.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheOmni: et your transactions to private, right? So many people seem to not know that and not know their transactions are posted the way the


I will have to admit I know jack s*it about Venmo, but your friends get to see your transaction history?
Thats kind of F'D up
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks I'll to my American Express card.

/LOL I can't find anyplace that takes AmEx these days
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheOmni: Also, you guys know you can just set your transactions to private, right? So many people seem to not know that and not know their transactions are posted the way they are. Maybe I'm just friends with too many old people (including myself).


I just avoid Venmo on the sheer principle of socially sharing financial transactions by default (even if you can easily set it to private). But more than that, the fact that it's owned by Paypal but requires a completely unique account and setup just means one more PITA to keep up with. Why not just allow Paypal users to access Venmo on demand?
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: TheOmni: et your transactions to private, right? So many people seem to not know that and not know their transactions are posted the way the

I will have to admit I know jack s*it about Venmo, but your friends get to see your transaction history?
Thats kind of F'D up


Why not, it sounds great, sign me u...Others can see my transactions? No thanks.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheOmni: Also, you guys know you can just set your transactions to private, right?


And throw away endless opportunities for making it awkward by publicly ordering a constant stream of exotic fruits, occasional strap-ons, and high-level republican literature?
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: TheOmni: et your transactions to private, right? So many people seem to not know that and not know their transactions are posted the way the

I will have to admit I know jack s*it about Venmo, but your friends get to see your transaction history?
Thats kind of F'D up


When you make a transaction you put a description on it. For example, I went out to eat with some friends, one of my friends used his card to pay, so I paid him back with the description "Food". You can put something more descriptive if you want. That description is what people can see, not the dollar amount. Still kind of a messed up thing to leave on by default. I always make sure to mention it whenever I'm talking to someone about Venmo. Which isn't that often.
 
KAVORKA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Headline is spot on.

I don't understand the Venmo feed at all.  Why would anyone ever want their Venmo purchases viewable to everyone in their contact folder?  I've got all my stuff private by default but can regularly see all of the stuff of many of my friends and business, most of whom I've never even connected with on Venmo.  The whole thing is a bizarre privacy violation with no redeeming qualities.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cool.  Paypal Credit is the cat's pajamas.  This will probably be better than most credit deals out there too.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Venmo CEO: We're Fun! | CH Shorts
Youtube BWFLztKBrLY
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KAVORKA: I don't understand the Venmo feed at all.


Seems like an idea dreamed up by a conference room full of Boomers trying to "tap into what the young people like".

"Hurr.... They like sharing pictures of their restaurant food... they must want to share pictures of the check too!"
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't think they were supposed to submit ads. Oh well. At least it's not another internet-CSI meetup..
 
fallingcow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KAVORKA: Headline is spot on.

I don't understand the Venmo feed at all.  Why would anyone ever want their Venmo purchases viewable to everyone in their contact folder?  I've got all my stuff private by default but can regularly see all of the stuff of many of my friends and business, most of whom I've never even connected with on Venmo.  The whole thing is a bizarre privacy violation with no redeeming qualities.


Can be useful for illegal gambling with people you know but don't trust very, very well.

Seeing it used that way was the first time it made even a little sense to me. No idea why else it would exist.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First had to look up what Venmo is. No thanks.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The card gives our customers the same unique Venmo experience they already know and love, in an intuitive, easy-to-use card and rewards program, that's all seamlessly managed and controlled from the Venmo app,"

I guess we're not saying "paradigm" anymore.  I'll have to remove it from my buzzword bingo card.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still never used any of these things. When everybody throws down for food or something I walk to the ATM like a caveman (not that I've had to do that since March at least).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: First had to look up what Venmo is. No thanks.


I use it to send money to my kids.  Quick, effortless, cheap, sanitary, and I use the private button, because I personally find it weird to share financial information with others.

My kids visited last week, asked if I needed anything.  I said bring something for the grill, we can have lunch on the side porch.  They brought salmon and cider.  I Venmo'd $50 because I'm less poor than they are.  Nothing at all scary about it.

Credit cards?  That's another story that differs for rich people and for poor people.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fallingcow: KAVORKA: Headline is spot on.

I don't understand the Venmo feed at all.  Why would anyone ever want their Venmo purchases viewable to everyone in their contact folder?  I've got all my stuff private by default but can regularly see all of the stuff of many of my friends and business, most of whom I've never even connected with on Venmo.  The whole thing is a bizarre privacy violation with no redeeming qualities.

Can be useful for illegal gambling with people you know but don't trust very, very well.

Seeing it used that way was the first time it made even a little sense to me. No idea why else it would exist.


I'm sure there's a circle of 'friends' who share their shopping sprees, and discuss sales they've found.  And others who use it for bragging rights. Or to track group purchasing.  For normal introverts, this is idiotic.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do I need to get the Venmo so that I can rent one of those fancy scooters? How does that work?
 
