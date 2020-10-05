 Skip to content
(CNN)   Nobel Prize awarded to three scientists who discovered Hepatitis C. Their tell-all book about touring with Motley Crue will be on shelves in December   (cnn.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: Spinal Tap has a deleted scene (or scenes) around a running gag where every member of the band has a sore on their lip, implied because they all sleep with the same groupie in turn.

Unfortunately it didn't make the final cut, but IIRC it's on the DVD Extras
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. The press covers these guys, but ignores dear leader's multiple, multiple Noble Prize (nominations)? Fake press!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mukster: Great. The press covers these guys, but ignores dear leader's multiple, multiple Noble Prize (nominations)? Fake press!


I wonder what happened to Ghislane Maxwelll, haven't heard much about her recently.
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Mukster: Great. The press covers these guys, but ignores dear leader's multiple, multiple Noble Prize (nominations)? Fake press!

I wonder what happened to Ghislane Maxwelll, haven't heard much about her recently.


I think she's still hanging out in jail awaiting trial...
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? It's not like they got A or B. They came in 3 place.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mukster: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Mukster: Great. The press covers these guys, but ignores dear leader's multiple, multiple Noble Prize (nominations)? Fake press!

I wonder what happened to Ghislane Maxwelll, haven't heard much about her recently.

I think she's still hanging out in jail awaiting trial...


Nice choice of words
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WHEREMY NOBLE PRIZE11?! TAKES 3 LOOSERS TO WIN 1 PRIZE?  I BEAT CHINAVRIUS AND GO FOR CAR RIDE! WHEEE!!!
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Fun fact: Spinal Tap has a deleted scene (or scenes) around a running gag where every member of the band has a sore on their lip, implied because they all sleep with the same groupie in turn.

Unfortunately it didn't make the final cut, but IIRC it's on the DVD Extras


The DVD extras were almost an entire new Spinal Tap movie.
I want to say you could set them to play in sequence.

On topic, just wanted to say good headline subby, I lol'd
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size

"You wouldnt know real beauty if it was out in the parking lot waiting to give you hepatitis."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: What's the big deal? It's not like they got A or B. They came in 3 place.


Third time's a charm.

/They did better than the Preparation H inventor(s)
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mukster: Great. The press covers these guys, but ignores dear leader's multiple, multiple Noble Prize (nominations)? Fake press!


Nobody should get nominated for trying to help get peace in the middle east, with their screw-ball non-physics based religions, peace will never last.

I could see for the fact he hasn't started any "wars". The last to do that was Ford
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, that made me laugh.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldJames: Mukster: Great. The press covers these guys, but ignores dear leader's multiple, multiple Noble Prize (nominations)? Fake press!

Nobody should get nominated for trying to help get peace in the middle east, with their screw-ball non-physics based religions, peace will never last.

I could see for the fact he hasn't started any "wars". The last to do that was Ford


At least in the West most religions are physics-based. Biochemistry still a challenge.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Republicans dissented, saying that if they hadn't discovered Hepatitis C there wouldn't be any cases of it.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They waited so long that Hep C is curable?
 
