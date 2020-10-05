 Skip to content
(The Sun)   McDonald's shares map revealing where its fast food ingredients come from. No word if the potassium sorbate preservative comes from Kazakhstan (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat that shiat!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
French fries have made the russet potato the single most planted crop in the world, especially with companies like McDowell's serving them by the ton.

The russet potato was discovered by Luther Burbank, "the wizard of Santa Rosa", who sold it to a seed company for $500, then moved to Sonoma County and bought land for his experimental farm. He created over 600 new plants, including spineless cactus for cattle feed (which Jack London invested in), and white blackberries to avoid stains.

Luther Burbank was buried in his front yard. I volunteered at his Home & Gardens for a couple years, a half mile from my house, and am honored my hands have worked the soil where the wizard was buried.

Frank Herbert wrote for the town newspaper from 1949-53, and wrote an article about the annual Christmas lights on the giant Cedar of Lebanon the plant wizard was buried under. In Dune, planetologist Liet Kynes is buried in the sands of his works, much like Burbank.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spice Must Flow: ...


Probably one of the most interesting posts I've ever read on fark.

Thanks!!
 
