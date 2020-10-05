 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Aaaaaand...here comes the 'twindemic'   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
32
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or everyone could wear a goddamn mask and it will be the lowest flu season on record.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Or everyone could wear a goddamn mask and it will be the lowest flu season on record.


Yeah, that should help a lot.  I'm already wearing mine some when at home to help with the fall allergies.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already got my flu shot.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a twindemic looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I've already got my flu shot.


I've got my pencil.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xerxes2004: What a twindemic looks like:
[Fark user image 300x296]


As I've said before, I'm just going to assume that this is one of those dudebro "Release the Twins Foundation" jokes gone terribly wrong.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same ol' same ol'. Capitalist pigs big pharma scare tactics.
 
almandot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Same ol' same ol'. Capitalist pigs big pharma scare tactics.


Get your damn flu shot.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When my family went in for flu shots last week we had to wait an hour, so although that part sucked, it's encouraging to see so many people getting them.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't think that the twins are due for another six weeks.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bad news guys, I got mine the other day and now I'm artistic.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Getting my flu shot Thursday.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: BizarreMan: I've already got my flu shot.

I've got my pencil.


Gimme something to write on, man!
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're going to kick our arses.

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mine two thursdays ago.  Should be in effect.

Trying to make everyone get an early shot however has been reported as causing shortages.  Especially at large health care facilities who order in bulk and were not expecting demand this soon.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got mine Saturday, still feeling a little screwy from it.  The effects are mostly passed, though, nowhere near as heavy as last night.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Bad news guys, I got mine the other day and now I'm artistic.


Neo-classical or just straight up impressionism?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes please
roomurz.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

PSA: Be careful you don't type in "hot twinks" by accident in GIS. You probably won't like the results. Or maybe you do,  NTTAWWT.
 
godxam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
my employer gives flu shots every year - their "clinic" isn't until end of October and tack on another two weeks to be protected - screw that - I went to Walgreens for the shot 3 weeks ago.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Publix near me was giving a ten dollar gift card if you got your flu shot. So get your flu shot then go buy a six pack of their over priced beer. Free beer who doesn't want that?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: HotWingConspiracy: Bad news guys, I got mine the other day and now I'm artistic.

Neo-classical or just straight up impressionism?


Which is the one where you drink paint then barf it on to a canvas?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: BizarreMan: I've already got my flu shot.

I've got my pencil.


Give me something to stab, man! Hey, what do you think the President will look like this year?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did mine early in September (a little earlier than usual for me) because I had surgery on Sept. 24, and I wanted to be past any possible side effects and building immunity when I went in.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: Only 48% of U.S. adults were vaccinated against the flu during 2019-2020, leading to 38 million flu illnesses, 18 million flu-associated medical visits, 400,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu deaths, according to CDC estimates.

22,000 deaths. How quaint.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: HotWingConspiracy: Bad news guys, I got mine the other day and now I'm artistic.

Neo-classical or just straight up impressionism?


Neithier, He's in charge of the Porkies reboot now.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Or everyone could wear a goddamn mask and it will be the lowest flu season on record.


Serious question - what impact are experts expecting to see on the normal flu season because of wide-spread mask use?

Has anyone seen a forecast?   I haven't been able to find anything
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got one the day after they were available in early September.  Considering on getting another in 6 months which is how long it's considered effective but I'm good for now.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy among health officials to prevent a seasonal flu normaldemic with the dastardly secret goal of  causing just about no normal child viral mortality to happen here this year
 
wontar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good thing they're free to anyone who needs or wants one.  Oh, right. America.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hachitori: GardenWeasel: Or everyone could wear a goddamn mask and it will be the lowest flu season on record.

Serious question - what impact are experts expecting to see on the normal flu season because of wide-spread mask use?

Has anyone seen a forecast?   I haven't been able to find anything


There is hope from the Southern Hemisphere flu data for a mild flu season but that should be tempered with the timing of the lockdowns as well.

Get your flu shot, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently. That will at least reduce your personal chances of getting the flu or having a severe flu.
 
