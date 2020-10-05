 Skip to content
(CNN)   MOSE parts the Adriatic Sea   (cnn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty farking epic news in my book. For 20+ years I've wondered if I could ever take my kids to Venice one day, or if it would just be an abandoned city toured by boat.

Nowhere else can you get the same combination of oppressive heat and humidity combined with an undercurrent of sewage and excessive trash buildup. Well, maybe New Orleans.

I think what I'm saying is "Don't go there in the summer"
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Schrutes have many skills.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nowhere else can you get the same combination of oppressive heat and humidity combined with an undercurrent of sewage and excessive trash buildup. Well, maybe New Orleans.


When the French owned New Orleans, they welcomed the regular floods. It washed down all the streets that were regularly caked with garbage and human filth from open sewers in the gutters.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I read that as "MOOSE parts the Adriatic sea" and it was way funnier.
 
