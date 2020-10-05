 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   The family that road-rages together stays together...in jail   (wjactv.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Luzerne County judge sentenced both Friday to terms of 18 months to 12 years in prison.

So anger management and community service then?  Wouldn't want the guns to be orphans.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
O'Doyle rules.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bundy Road Rage
Youtube r7AGop2dZyE


Can I get a whoa Bundy?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A mother and her son have been sentenced to prison

More of that genre of porn that is everywhere these days.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: A mother and her son have been sentenced to prison

More of that genre of porn that is everywhere these days.


I remember you now, you were in that Family Reunion II Who Ya Wanna Screw movie.
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why did the Mom get off so light?  I know if I was driving my buddy around while he fired at other vehicles I'd damn sure get more than 18 months.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well they wouldn't be together.
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: Why did the Mom get off so light?  I know if I was driving my buddy around while he fired at other vehicles I'd damn sure get more than 18 months.


It's Pennsylvania, the South of the North.
 
moike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From another article on the same story:

"I wanted to empty the entire clip into the guy's head," police quoted Charles Sherbin as saying. "I'd do it again. I'd kill that man."

I'm on board for a late-late-late term abortion for the mother, the grandmother, and the great-grandmother if she's still sucking wind.
 
