(Marie Claire)   "Would someone please come and pick Frank up, I think he's a little under the weather"   (marieclaire.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps the decades of finding her sister sprawled wherever softened her up a bit.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She should have called a Beefeater over and said "By decree, I order you to tea-bag the Party Offender! Wait, I'll shall fetch a camera."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's a good Sheila and not at all stuck up.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
C'mon, she's a veteran.  She's seen it.
Good to know your boss has an understanding attitude.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: She should have called a Beefeater over and said "By decree, I order you to tea-bag the Party Offender! Wait, I'll shall fetch a camera."


The Queen seems more like a gorilla mask type than a tea bagger.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Perhaps the decades of finding her sister sprawled wherever softened her up a bit.


And then there was that one time Princess Diana was sprawled all over the place.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Can we get a yass, Queen to that?"
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"There's a strange surge in applications, under hobbies they all write 'Farkers' " - Palace HR department
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Frank was subsequently demoted to doorman duty with Scottish Parliament.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder how many stories of the Queen being shiatfaced got amended to "what's-his-name" got shiatfaced.
 
