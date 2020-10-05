 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Gnarly article on the totally rad 80s BMX fad, dudes   (flashbak.com) divider line
50
    More: Vintage, Bicycle motocross, Bicycle, BMX bike, odd little bikes, Freestyle BMX, good idea, niche advertising of BMX, BMX  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Oct 2020 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting but brief article.  It would have been nice for them to go into the decline of BMX popularity.  I think it was because by 1989, we were shedding *everything* 80s.  And a good reason for that was an "if you're not like this, you suck" general attitude (more so than usual).  BMX was very much like that.  Or should I say, 80s marketing permeated everything - even hanging out with friends.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did anyone else notice that they re-released RAD on Amazon Prime?

I had to check what century it was.

I mean... Holy sh*t.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

This was considered the Rolls Royce of BMX in my town.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 850x637]
This was considered the Rolls Royce of BMX in my town.


Sweet bike, I'll trade you my ColecoVision for it.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No way"
"Way!"
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.moviepostershop.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Interesting but brief article.  It would have been nice for them to go into the decline of BMX popularity.  I think it was because by 1989, we were shedding *everything* 80s.  And a good reason for that was an "if you're not like this, you suck" general attitude (more so than usual).  BMX was very much like that.  Or should I say, 80s marketing permeated everything - even hanging out with friends.


The days of BMX ended with a major concussion, a broken clavicle, and a medivac trip on a helicopter. When your little brother tells you the ramp is safe, always double check first.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flashbak.comView Full Size


wait, does that sign say "V.D. Half Off" ?

/with hearts no less
 
pecosdave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uhmm, I'm not passing up this opportunity.

The bike I built from the frame up.  The frame had hung on the wall of the bike shop for over ten years when I bought it "new" and unused.  I started building from there.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/wowhpBK1K2z​j​ohHi7

I'm not embedding to save on traffice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 850x637]
This was considered the Rolls Royce of BMX in my town.

Sweet bike, I'll trade you my ColecoVision for it.


No way, I need it to jump Sunset Gorge this weekend so I can impress Kristin enough for her to dump that dumb ski instructor shes dating.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mongoose Pro Class

I have spoken!
 
bo_loo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bud used to have one of these...damn, I was jealous.

bmxmuseum.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing the broken bones and blood when the tricks didn't go so well.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Did anyone else notice that they re-released RAD on Amazon Prime?

I had to check what century it was.

I mean... Holy sh*t.


$3.99 to rent... that would double its worldwide gross
 
pecosdave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Did anyone else notice that they re-released RAD on Amazon Prime?

I had to check what century it was.

I mean... Holy sh*t.


I bought BMX Bandits on Blu Ray....
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
45 year old tweaker dudes still love them too!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [flashbak.com image 850x565]

wait, does that sign say "V.D. Half Off" ?

/with hearts no less


Who wants to pay full price for gonorrhea?

/or it was taken around Valentine's Day
//or both
///sometimes they do go together
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was living near ongoing construction at the time at what was then the edge of town, so fairly sizable piles of dirt near open fields.  I will tell you that I only really developed one major skill riding this thing off road.  It was how to leap off the damn thing before I went down.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angel Summoner and BMX Bandit
Youtube zFuMpYTyRjw


/ Oblig.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: 45 year old tweaker dudes still love them too!


You'd think by now they'd realize those things are a cop magnet when they're under anyone that's not a kid or at a track or something.  It's pretty much, "How do you do, fellow kids?" levels of self-incrimination.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pecosdave: So uhmm, I'm not passing up this opportunity.

The bike I built from the frame up.  The frame had hung on the wall of the bike shop for over ten years when I bought it "new" and unused.  I started building from there.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/wowhpBK1K2zj​ohHi7

I'm not embedding to save on traffice.


damn bra that is wicked sweet
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pffft.... I had a "BMX" before it was a thing....

bmxmuseum.comView Full Size


It was before skateboard parks, so no grinding, but we did jump trash cans on my grandparent's dead end street in Rhode Island.

Also, bullet-shaped neon green plastic skateboards with a kick.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wantingout: 45 year old tweaker dudes still love them too!


You know you're in my city when it's mid day on a week day, and you notice all the adult men on BMX bikes near the convenience stores and gas station parking lots. You are right on the money with your observation.

/Everett, WA (aka "tweakerville")
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had me a chrome & blue Kuwahara and a couple Mongeese back in the day.
Good times !
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
GT Pro performer was the preferred bike, after the mongoose in my neck of the woods.

Seems it's notable missing from article.
 
BigChad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The rich kid around the corner had one of these and he didn't know how to ride it worth sh*t.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I rode this was the only bike I couldnt destroy:
flashbak.comView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MOUNTAIN DEW "Dew It To It" 1984 BMX Freestyle television spot
Youtube 0r50FtsDRvs
 
chrisco123
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
PK Ripper.  Redline (I think was made by Kuwahara) and Skyway.  All got stolen.  Then I got my license and forgot all about BMX.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tip: don't borrow your friends BMX in middle school when you're too tall and used to riding a 10 speed. It doesn't end well.

/are those my front teeth on the ground?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never had a BMX. My grandfather was huge into cycling and while he'd buy me a new bike every year for my birthday there was no way he was ever going to buy me one of those.
 
g.fro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Uhh... it is a BMX bike. The B in BMX is an adjective modifying MX. (Bicycle Motocross was a modified form of Motocross with bicycles instead of motor bikes.)

Unless the author thinks BMX bikes had motors.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pecosdave
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sinko swimo:

damn bra that is wicked sweet

I regret the red cranks - I think I'm going to trade them out for chrome.  Just not the right "balance" color wise.  I built that to race and wound up with a serious case of blood clots and permanent muscle loss as a result about the time I finished it.  I had literally ordered the helmet and was waiting on it to arrive when the condition occurred.  Thanks to a lay-off notice about the time I got off the meds from that I never resumed my plans to race.

I am 43, and I have three BMX bikes.....

When I get serious about distance I use this non-BMX:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/nJYmrr8bZYa​P​nN1G8
I have over 3,000 miles on it.

Though I haven't actually tracked them like I have on the bike above, I'm guessing I've got at least 1,500 miles on this BMX, I actually go distance on it.  It has tread the entire Galveston seawall many times, put in some action at Jack Brooks park, been my daily commuter for work purposes and put a hole in my skull.  Seriously, one wreck I landed fairly well, but the bike came down on my head crank-end first and I have a puncture in my upper forehead from it.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/xgFoJNHEUMv​R​FbHq7
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah yes. I was a BMX kid. So many trips to the emergency room.
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chrisco123: .....  Then I got my license and forgot all about BMX.


I've been riding for 28 years now, and this was most guys I grew up with.  As soon as everyone could drive...most of them never ever rode again.  Now I'm the old guy at the skatepark and wondering if the new breed will do the same.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: GT Pro performer was the preferred bike, after the mongoose in my neck of the woods.

Seems it's notable missing from article.


this--but this was more mid-90s. GT Pro, Dyno Compe, Mongoose, and then maybe a Diamondback of some sort. After I crashed a Compe in the parking lot of the bike shop trying to ride a wheelie, my parents talked me out of the BMX and I ended up getting a GT hybrid road/mtn bike that I rode regularly and even took to college some 5-7 years later...and somehow broke while eating it going over a curb.

Despite evidence to the contrary, I actually can ride a bike.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigChad: The rich kid around the corner had one of these and he didn't know how to ride it worth sh*t.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Before I knew what boobs were these were sexy.

"chrome-oly"

FWIW E.T. really nailed this.
 
mudpants
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a Gary Turner frame before GT with a Botema  (sp)  fork and later a Mongoose Coss Cruiser before moving to mountain bikes in the '80's.  Few tricks mostly speed.  ahhh good times
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I rode until I went to college.  The freestyle scene became very intimate in the early 90s.  I went to the Matt Hoffman contest at 4 Wheels Out in 1992 and it was such a small event. Spike Jonez was there passing out stickers in a fur coat.  All of my bikes were cobbled together.  My last was a Group 1 on Peregrine 48s.  Mags suck because they flex.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1983...yep hair checks out.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was never into BMX per-se but I did have whatever Kmart or Meijer was passing off as BMX back in the day.

35 some odd years later and I still have battle scars of doing stupid shait with my bike though.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had a yellow Redline bike, circa 1984, it was rad, I guess.
 
mudpants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pecosdave: sinko swimo:

..

When I get serious about distance I use this non-BMX:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/nJYmrr8bZYaP​nN1G8
I have over 3,000 miles on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Article?
That was a collection of 80's BMX ads, the entire article is just, look at these old ads about an old fad.
They manage to make all of four paragraphs just to say:
like most fads, no one was a planning this one, it just happened and wow check out all the product ads it made.

At this rate by next week a brand new ad is just going to be called the news.

OH GADDAMITSOMUCH
https://www.nytimes.com/article/new-o​n​-netflix-shows-movies.html
https://www.pcmag.com/news/everything​-​coming-to-netflix
https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/n​e​tflix-new-releases-this-month
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/new-on​-​netflix-shows-movies-netflix-originals​
https://www.androidauthority.com/new-​o​n-netflix-939257/
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-ra​d​io/ng-interactive/2018/mar/06/whats-on​-netflix-and-amazon-this-month
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/netflix​-​new-releases/
https://www.vogue.co.uk/gallery/new-t​o​-netflix
https://decider.com/article/new-on-ne​t​flix/
https://www.digitaltrends.com/movies/​n​ew-on-netflix/
https://www.vulture.com/article/new-o​n​-netflix-movies-shows-originals.html
 
mudpants
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My comments got ate I said ... Here is what I got for distance and still have
 
NevynFox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I never had a BMX. My grandfather was huge into cycling and while he'd buy me a new bike every year for my birthday there was no way he was ever going to buy me one of those.


So like when you turned 16 and ready for a licence you had a garage with 10 +/- bikes in it, one from every year growing up?

That's Rad.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigChad: The rich kid around the corner had one of these and he didn't know how to ride it worth sh*t.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Take off the pussy pads and add pegs and awesome grips* and that is my bike. I still have the scars on my calves from the beartraps.

*can't remember what these were called, they flared out at the edge so you could keep your grip when hanging off the pegs. Ahsan hated me for them. Ahsan was a jealous asshole. Probably still is.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine is in his 40's and he bought BMX bikes to ride around town with his teenager.  They have a lot of fun.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Send Me an Angel by Real Life - or - BMX Boogie Scene from RAD
Youtube VPVJzi7Ta9w
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.