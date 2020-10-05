 Skip to content
Mississippi Delta this weekend
32
    Tropical cyclone, Wind, tropical storm warning, forecast track of the center, Beaufort scale, hurricane warning, wind speed, current position of the center of the tropical cyclone  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger, Roger.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepare the paper-towel howitzers
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess it's gonna rain this weekend
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could be Mississippi United.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just yesterday I looked at the forecast and said "Next weekend looks to be nice" and then I woke up this morning and couldn't figure out why Saturday turned into rain all day.  This explains it.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn, hits later in the week and I'm on shift.  I'll be busy trying to keep ships out from under that thing.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bay St. Louis Mississippi with 20 feet of elevation, not getting a kick.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Guess it's gonna rain this weekend


Been raining' in the US for a while now.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Who'll Stop The Rain
Youtube T9MXNbpXQ3g
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Led Zeppelin - When The Levee Breaks
Youtube fOEQTJV_3-w
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WeatherNerd: Darn, hits later in the week and I'm on shift.  I'll be busy trying to keep ships out from under that thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just looked at the wind probs and they've got really high confidence in this track.  I don't recall seeing probabilities this high, this many days out.  They're putting NOLA at 78% chance for TS winds and 12% chance for hurricane winds.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and 2020 just keeps rollin along
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five day out forecast...yeah, I wouldn't panic just yet.

Three more for the record. (Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Ta, A, wait what?)

Gamma, having made it over the Yucatan, has walked into the hurricane equivalent of a lawnmower. Center is fully exposed, the strongest connection is about 60 nautical miles from the center, winds down to 45 its and dropping. The storm won't move much, then the Fujiwhara effect will pull it backwards across the Yucatan, then Delta is going to NOM NOM NOM. BTW, yes, the Fujiwhara effect has a "w" in it, while not a conventional romanization of a Japanese name, he preferred that to Fujiwara (which his grandson used.)

As to Delta. Surprisingly quick windup. Being further east, the storm isn't seeing the vertical and southerly wind shear that's ripping Gamma up, sea surface temps are high, and by the time Delta gets to the Yucatan Channel the shear is forecast to had dissipated. Track forecast is uncertain because of the upcoming interaction with Gamma, which could pull the storm strongly westward. The Yucatan Channel is early narrow, so the center completely avoiding land interaction is far from certain, doubly so if Gamma pulls it west. However, track forecasts from all the various weather models are very similar. If it holds, the storm is likely to slowly strengthen until landfall.

The interaction with Gamma is likely the big question mark in the forecast, which will really depend on how much of Gamma is left as Delta approaches.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love extreme weather. Wouldn't want to live anywhere that has the kind that will destroy a home, but it's otherwise fun
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sally + Delta = SaD
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was shining like a national guitar?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope President Pence is up to the job of disaster relief.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie When the Levee Breaks - Famous 1927 Mississippi River Flood
Youtube swhEa8vuP6U
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Reich - It's Gonna Rain
Youtube vugqRAX7xQE
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Might check out WXRisk..  FB page... local long range forecaster..  has a different take on this, and he is very accurate..  excellent 'street cred'...  he is our 'go to' guy for weather..  Called Sandy,s track while it was still in the Caribbean and dead on with Irene..  starts with "first guess", and ends up with "Last Call", and you can take that to the bank...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

A 5 day forcast tells you where it probably won't be in 5 days.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


What a Delta used to look like.
 
shabu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Giving Ms. Rosetta a break this Monday. Ms. Mahalia puts it full on though...
Mahalia Jackson - Didn't It Rain 1964 52 Years OLD
Youtube n0KxVXsdSvg
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldJames: I love extreme weather. Wouldn't want to live anywhere that has the kind that will destroy a home, but it's otherwise fun


I enjoyed the heck out of Wilma.  The eye passed over, a direct hit.

I rented back then.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Bay St. Louis Mississippi with 20 feet of elevation, not getting a kick.


St Martin/Ocean Springs at 24ish feet.  Katrina didn't flood me out don't think this one will either.  Tropical Storm/Depression/whatever Allison a few years ago came closer to flooding my home than any big storm has.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Smokin' on a night train!"
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/swhEa8vu​P6U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thanks! I love hearing "originals" (maybe "earlier versions" is more appropriate in referring to blues tunes) of songs I first heard by someone else. In this case of course it was Zeppelin.  Hadn't heard an earlier version of this song, but long assumed there had to be one.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We don't even need the sharpie for this one!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I just checked it and found it incredibly useless.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Devil Sent the Rain Blues by Charley Patton (1929, Delta Blues)
Youtube Tp7v6AmSt0k
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are many reasons why I'm glad I don't live in the South anymore, but this is definitely one of them.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dammit just give me a login: SwiftFox: [...]

Thanks! I love hearing "originals" (maybe "earlier versions" is more appropriate in referring to blues tunes) of songs I first heard by someone else. In this case of course it was Zeppelin.  Hadn't heard an earlier version of this song, but long assumed there had to be one.


Baby, Please Don't Go - Lightnin' Hopkins
Youtube lK5zYI86wIw

They waste less much time too.
 
