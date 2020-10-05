 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   House in New Zealand that's been listed for a decade still not sold ...so the owner comes up with a BRILLIANT idea and bumps up the price   (9news.com.au) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TFA states the owner's using the listing to jab the local government and that he's not actually trying to sell the property. Increasing the price makes sense, in that case.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he's pulling the old "let's instead market this to the idiotic conspicuous consumer" gambit.

*RsTFA*

um... scratch that
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free publicity is free.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it came with citizenship, he could start a bidding war among Americans
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Free publicity is free.


shiat also stinks
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OpusSoup: If it came with citizenship, he could start a bidding war among Americans


I'm a consultant on expatriation to NZ so getting a kick, etc.

Usually it's the landlords increasing rent on hellholes, so this is refreshing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OpusSoup: If it came with citizenship, he could start a bidding war among Americans


My first thought he was targeting dopey American millionaires emigrating from the US
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What RV?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: What RV?


Replacement value?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"There is...
A house...
In New Zealand..."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I only looked at the pictures, and I'm thinking they might possibly have a drainage problem.  That they're showing some sort of covered over manhole cover suggests they might be attempting to hold the municipality responsible for some kind of farked up drainage system.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too crowded.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Salmon: What RV?

Replacement value?


Rateable value. There's a valuation service nationwide that carries out a valuation every couple of years so your council taxes (known as rates) can be assessed. This is almost always lower than the market value of the property. For instance my rates are as follows - you can see most of those are fixed charges, but the general rate is a multiplier of my home's rateable value of $315,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Free publicity is free.

shiat also stinks


Which is why NZ was so shortsighted in eliminating COVID. If a few million Kiwis lost their sense of smell, this and countless other s*it benighted properties would flip faster than you can say "takahe"
 
