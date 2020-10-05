 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Finally the irrefutable evidence yet that Jessie the Loch Ness Monster exists, a blip on a sonar (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2020 at 8:20 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jessie?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's 2020, get some fishing nets, trawl the lake and pull up whatever is down there- what's the worst that could happen.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Apparently Jonesy does Nessie tours on the loch.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who cares, leave it alone.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a street light?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He needs about tree-fiddy.
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well that's it, I'm convinced.

So..... now what?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA:
We have real state-of-the-art sonar on the new boat. It doesn't lie. It captures what's there.

That's.....    Not true at all.   No sonar or radar is perfect.  They're all subject to false readings of one kind or another, and require interpretation, and since your sonar isn't an imaging sonar, you have zero clue what that is.  There are any number of large things it could be that aren't necessarily even living.  Could even be a neutrally buoyant water-soaked log.

Not like something like that has never been mistaken for Nessie.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jimpapa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
that's a lake trout
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

italie: Jessie?


Nessie's lesser known cousin.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably a Russian sub.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrparks: Apparently Jonesy does Nessie tours on the loch.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


WAS JONESY AUSSEHEN KÖNNTE.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eKonk: Well that's it, I'm convinced.

So..... now what?


We do what we as a species do best.   Kill it.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was Jessie so excited, so excited, so so scared?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i wish that i had nessie's girl
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

italie: Jessie?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


I'd dive on it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's 2020, get some fishing nets, trawl the lake and pull up whatever is down there- what's the worst that could happen.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two Ton 21 | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube 5dwL8ESU97s
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.