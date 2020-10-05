 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Todays "Geocache mistaken for a bomb" story brought to you by Connecticut   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Muggles....
 
lectos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of these days someone is going to find a bomb and mistake it for a geocache.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: Muggles....


ssshhhhhh!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never forget.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
boston.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberDave: Muggles....


I had to resupply a bunch of geocahes this summer. Half the time some asshole stole them. People love to leave trash everywhere but they'll pick-up a farking random plastic box no problem.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 240x243]
Never forget.


Fun fact: the day after that happened one of my fraternity brothers saw one on the DC metro and pulled it down and took it home, saying "its going to be worth a lot of money on Ebay someday."


It's not.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: UberDave: Muggles....

I had to resupply a bunch of geocahes this summer. Half the time some asshole stole them. People love to leave trash everywhere but they'll pick-up a farking random plastic box no problem.


Litter is litter.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Geocache? Holy hell, is it 2005 again already?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 240x243]
Never forget.


I nevar will.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Geocache? Holy hell, is it 2005 again already?


Did you know people are still playing sports and games too? Crazy
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: UberDave: Muggles....

I had to resupply a bunch of geocahes this summer. Half the time some asshole stole them. People love to leave trash everywhere but they'll pick-up a farking random plastic box no problem.


I bring a bag with me to collect litter when I'm searching for a geocache. Once my BIL and I filled half a kayak with garbage we pulled from a beautiful Florida stream. It's frustrating.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Subtonic: UberDave: Muggles....

I had to resupply a bunch of geocahes this summer. Half the time some asshole stole them. People love to leave trash everywhere but they'll pick-up a farking random plastic box no problem.

Litter is litter.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Nick Nostril: Geocache? Holy hell, is it 2005 again already?

Did you know people are still playing sports and games too? Crazy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We need another press conference about hair.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 240x243]
Never forget.

Fun fact: the day after that happened one of my fraternity brothers saw one on the DC metro and pulled it down and took it home, saying "its going to be worth a lot of money on Ebay someday."


It's not.


Did he try to sell it and fail to meet his reserve bid? Or have other people sold theirs for less than expected?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You wanna impress me?  Find that geocache the hard way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: LarryDan43: Subtonic: UberDave: Muggles....

I had to resupply a bunch of geocahes this summer. Half the time some asshole stole them. People love to leave trash everywhere but they'll pick-up a farking random plastic box no problem.

Litter is litter.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]


One true benefit of the pandemic: those things have all but disappeared from the streets of San Diego.
 
